PM Modi to host Sikh Delegation at his residence, to address a gathering around 5.30 PM today

Prime Minister Modi to host a Sikh Delegation at his residence today evening. 

Created On: Apr 29, 2022 10:53 IST
PM Modi to host Sikh delegation today
PM Modi to host Sikh delegation today

Prime Minister Modi will host a Sikh Delegation at his residence today and will address a gathering at around 5.30 PM. PM Modi announced the news via Twitter and said that he will be hosting a Sikh delegation on Friday evening.

