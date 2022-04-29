PM Modi to host Sikh Delegation at his residence, to address a gathering around 5.30 PM today
Prime Minister Modi to host a Sikh Delegation at his residence today evening.
PM Modi to host Sikh delegation today
Prime Minister Modi will host a Sikh Delegation at his residence today and will address a gathering at around 5.30 PM. PM Modi announced the news via Twitter and said that he will be hosting a Sikh delegation on Friday evening.
PM Modi to host a Sikh delegation at his residence and address a gathering at around 5:30, this evening.— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022
(file photo) pic.twitter.com/168VssGa82
This is a developing story
