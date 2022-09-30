PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat- Key details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated various projects of more than Rs 3,400 crore in Surat during his two-day visit to Gujarat on September 29, 2022.

The projects whose foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister include water supply and drainage projects, Biodiversity Park, DREAM city, and various other development projects like public infrastructure, city bus/BRTS infrastructure, heritage restoration, and electric vehicle infrastructure. He also established the foundation for various other joint projects by the central and state government. Phase 1 of road infrastructure and the main entrance of Diamond Research and Mercantile city was also inaugurated.

Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express train at Gandhinagar pic.twitter.com/QwnmLvYmfE — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

What is the significance of projects launched by PM Modi?

The dream city project has been launched with the mission to meet the increasing demand for commercial and residential space for the rising diamond trading centre in Surat. PM Modi also laid the stone for Phase II of the project. Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of a biodiversity park. The park is set to be built over 87 hectares. He also inaugurated the Khoj museum at Science Centre in Surat. The museum is built for children and it will have interactive displays, inquiry-based activities, and inquisitiveness-based explorations. On September 30, 2022, PM Modi also held a roadshow. Further, Modi will establish the foundation stone for the world’s first CNG terminal and a brownfield in Bhavnagar. The cost of the port will be over Rs 4,000 crore. It will consist of state-of-the-art infrastructure for the CNG terminal. The port will have certain specifications including an ultra-modern container terminal, liquid terminal, and multipurpose terminal with direct door-step connectivity to the roadway and railway network. A regional science centre will also be inaugurated in Bhavnagar by Prime Minister Modi. The centre will be spread over 20 acres and built at a cost of around Rs 100 crore. It will also include various theme-based galleries including the marine aquatic gallery, Nobel Prize gallery, and automobile gallery. It will also give a creative platform for children.

PM Modi Introduced Vande Bharat Express Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vande Bharat Express at Gandhinagar station on September 30, 2022. The train will run between Gandhinagar and Mumbai-Central. Vande Bharat is an indigenous semi-high-speed train. PM Modi will also inaugurate the Phase-I of the Ahmedabad metro rail project in the Thaltej area of Ahmedabad at a public station. Modi also traveled from Gandhinagar to Kalupur railway station in Vande Bharat Express. He also took a metro ride from Kalupur to Doordarshan Kendra metro station. The Phase-I metro station project consists of a 21 km East-West corridor and a 19 km North-South corridor. It has been completed at a cost of approx Rs 2,000 crore.

PM Modi inaugurates 36th National Games in Gujarat

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the 36th National Games at a grand opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on September 29, 2022. Gujarat will also go to the assembly elections later this year. At the event, Modi also said that “This is the world's largest stadium. Such a young country in the world. And the biggest sports festival in the country! When the event is so amazing and unique, his energy will be just as extraordinary.” The Sardar Patel Sports Complex has facilities for many sports like football, hockey, basketball, kabaddi, boxing, and lawn tennis. Modi also said that sports enhance the identity of the nation and players' strong performance also paves the way for the victory of the country in other fields. The Indian players used to go to play 20-25 games eight years ago and now, players from India go to participate in about 40 different sports.

Background

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of approx seven thousand 200 crore project rupees in Ambaji. He will do Darshan and Puja at Ambaji Temple and will also launch “CM Gau Vansh Posan yojana” from Ambaji.

India ranks 40 in Global Innovation Index of World Intellectual Property Organization