Power Minister dedicates Sembcorp’s 3 wind projects to nation

The Union Power Minister, Raj Kumar Singh on July 29 dedicated Sembcorp’s State-of-the-art SECI 1,2 and 3 wind projects with 800 MW capacity to the nation.

As per the release, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Joint Secretary, along with other dignitaries was joined by Managing Director, Sembcorp Energy India Limited, Vipun Tuli and Group President and CEO, Sembcorp Industries from Singapore, Wong Kim Yin, virtually to commemorate the milestone.

Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL) which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, on July 29 announced the completion of the latest 800MW wind power projects, bringing India its renewable energy capacity to 1730 MW.

Key Highlights:

• The Union Power Minister congratulated the SEIL and the Singapore government for their dedicated work and commitment in the field of the renewable energy sector.

• Sembcorp has become a first independent power producer, with the full commissioning of its 300MW SECI 3 wind project, to fully commission its projects awarded in the first three wind auctions which were held by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

• These assets will be able to provide clean energy to power more than 6,00,000 homes and to avoid over 2 million tonnes/annum of carbon dioxide emissions.

• This capacity will also be the largest operational wind capacity with any developer to-date from SECI auctions.

Completion of wind power projects in India:

On the completion of SEIL’s 800 MW wind power projects, Vipul Tuli, Managing Director, Sembcorp Energy India Limited mentioned that this is a collective achievement of India’s power sector.

He added that the successful completion of SECI 1,2 and 3 projects reflect India’s commitment to renewable energy and it was made possible only with the support and guidance of the Ministry of Power and MNRE, along with a close partnership with state, central and local authorities.

Vipul Tuli acknowledged that the delivery of 800MW capacity is the testament to the collaboration between the industry and the government.

SEIL in India:

Ever since entering the Indian market in 2011, SEIL has been able to establish itself as a reliable dependent power producer in the country It has a presence across 9 states and owns and operates 35 assets which adds up to a total power capacity of 4,370 MW including 1,730 MW of the renewable energy.

Wong Kim Yun, CEO, Sembcorp Industries from Singapore, mentioned that India is a key market for Sembcorp’s energy business. He added that the successful completion of the wind power projects is a testament to the solid track record and the expertise that we have on the ground to deliver large-scale renewable assets.

Wong Kim Yun also thanked the Indian government for their trust and partnership with the firm to continue to provide sustainable energy solutions to support electrification, urbanization, and decarbonisation in India.