Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurated the 14th edition of Aero India 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 14th edition of its flagship aero show in Bengaluru on Monday, 13 February 2023.

Asia's largest aero show will run from February 13 to February 17. The show will encompass the display of locally-produced equipment and technologies to attract partnerships with foreign companies proving to be a great business opportunity.

The event will feature aerial exhibits by aircraft and helicopters. It will also have a large exposition and trade fair for aerospace and defense companies.

Aero India 2023: Key Features

The Aero Showcase: The five-day event, on the theme 'The runway to a billion opportunities', will showcase India's growth in aerospace and defense capabilities.

First Day: The first day of Aero India 2023 featured aerobatics along with an extravagant exhibition and trade fair.

Companies coming: About 809 companies from 98 countries will be taking part in Aero India 2023.

The theme of Aero India 2023 is "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities".

Under its "Make in India" policy the government of India has been insisting that manufacturers such as Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing, and Airbus share technology or make more than parts.

Signed Agreements: Nearly 251 agreements with expected investments of ₹ 75,000 crores are likely to be signed between various Indian and foreign defense companies.

Record Deals: Air India is expected to announce a potential record deal to buy nearly 500 jets from Airbus SE and Boeing Co, worth more than $100 billion at list prices.

Equipment Exports: India, which was for decades an importer in the defense sector, is now exporting defense equipment to 75 countries.

Helicopter Display: The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will display an 'Aatmanirbhar Formation' flight of 15 helicopters, comprising all variants of Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), 'Prachand' Light Combat Helicopter, and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH).

Round Table: The defense ministry will also be organizing a 'CEOs Round Table' today, under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi On The Aero Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that Aero India reflects India's new strength and aspirations while inaugurating the event.

He added that the made-in-India Tejas aircraft and INS Vikrant as examples of India's potential.

"India's successes are giving proof of its possibilities and capability and added that Tejas aircraft roaring in the sky is the proof of the success of 'Make in India'.

The new India of the 21st century will neither miss any opportunity nor leave any stone unturned in its hard work. We are gearing up," stated PM Modi in his address.

The Prime Minister also expressed the importance of Aero India taking place in Karnataka which is the hub of India's technological advancement.

Aim Of Aero India 2023 And Upcoming Endeavors

Record Deal: At the Aero India show, Air India is likely to announce a potentially record deal to buy nearly 500 jets from Airbus SE and Boeing Co, valued at over $100 billion.

IndiGo Deal: According to Reports from aviation consultant CAPA India, India's biggest carrier IndiGo may also make a blockbuster order of a similar scale. CAPA predicts Indian carriers may buy 1,500 to 1,700 aircraft in coming years.

TAPAS-BH Debut: Medium Altitude Long Endurance class unmanned aerial vehicle TAPAS-BH (Tactical Aerial Platform for Advanced Surveillance - Beyond Horizon) developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation will make its flying debut at Aero India.

The exhibition for the year 2023 is expected to be the biggest air show with the highest rate of participation. Aero Show 2023 will be featuring top international think-tanks, major aerospace companies, and world leaders, according to Defence Ministry.

