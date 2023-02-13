Aero India 2023: Dates, Theme Ticket Price, Booking, Venue, Schedule, Highlights & More

Aero India Show 2023: "Aero India 2023," the yearly display of India's homegrown defense capabilities, was officially launched on Monday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From February 13–17, the event will be held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station near Bangalore, Karnataka, by the Indian Department of Defense Production.

Watch Live: Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri

Narendra Modi inaugurates the 14th edition of #AeroIndia2023 at Yelahanka,#Bengaluru https://t.co/lpamoMNTXv — Aero India (@AeroIndiashow) February 13, 2023

What is Aero India Show?

At the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, India, every two years, Aero India is an air show and aviation exhibition. Asia's biggest air show called Aero India is organized by the Ministry of Defense's Defense Exhibition Organization. The 2023 Aero India airshow will have as its theme "The runway to a billion opportunities."

Had fruitful discussions with the Security Advisor to Bangladesh PM, Maj Gen Tarique Ahmed Siddique on the sidelines of AeroIndia show in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/NVNjZk7ve8 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 13, 2023

And the participation of 98 countries, the defence ministers of 32 countries, the air chiefs of 29 countries, and 73 chief executive officers of international and Indian original equipment manufacturers will make it the largest event to date.

What is the theme for the Aero India Show 2023?

The theme of Aero India 2023 is ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’. And accordingly, the event will emphasize showcasing homegrown tools and technologies and forming alliances with foreign businesses in keeping with the Prime Minister's vision of "Make in India, Make for the World."

Aero India is a wonderful platform to showcase the unlimited potential our country has in defence and aerospace sectors. https://t.co/ABqdK29rek — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2023

The purpose of the event is to increase international cooperation and investment in India's defense manufacturing capacity. The event will feature domestic machinery and technology in an effort to promote collaborations with foreign companies.

What is the schedule for the Aero India Show 2023?

The Yelahanka Air Force Station is hosting Aero India-2023 from February 13 to 15 February. India's expanding aerospace and defense capabilities will be highlighted at the event. In contrast to the last two days, which are open to the general public and visitors, the first three days of the five-day event are only for business.

Top 10 Biggest Aeroplanes in the World

Who are on the Exhibitors list for Aero India Show 2023?

Up to 809 defense businesses, including startups and MSMEs, will present the development of specialized technologies and the expansion of the aerospace and defence industries.

Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), and BEML Limited are among the principal exhibitors.

What is the ticket price for the Aero India Show 2023?

The average price of the Aero India Show tickets and registration for Indian citizens is Rs. 5,000. On the other hand, foreign visitors must pay $150 to see the performance.

General visitor tickets- The exhibition area and ADVA area are open to general visitors on open days, which are February 16–17, 2023. The same ticket costs Rs 2,500 in India and $50 for foreigners.

ADVA ticket– ADVA (Air Display Viewing Area) will only be open to the public from February 14–17, 2023. A foreigner's ticket costs $50 and costs Rs 1,000 in India.

Business Ticket – The exhibition area is only accessible during business hours on February 13–15, 2023. A foreigner's ticket costs $150 and costs Rs 5,000 in India.

How to book tickets for Aero India Show 2023 online?

Online tickets for the Aero India exhibition can be purchased through the website's official ticketing system. Users must take the actions listed below in order to purchase tickets for the 14th Aero India 2023:

Visit aeroindia.gov.in to access Aero India's official website.

On the homepage's top right corner, select the tickets link.

From the drop-down menu, choose "Book tickets."

Register by supplying the required information and selecting the ticket type.

After choosing the category, complete all the fields according to the type of visitor ticket.

Continue the payment transaction now.

What are the Highlights of Aero India Show 2023?

The show will give domestic MSMEs and start-ups an opportunity to expand their presence in the global supply chain by showcasing India's defence technologies.

More than 80 nations, 30 country ministers, and 65 company CEOs will attend the Aero India 2023 show. More than 800 defence companies, including about 100 foreign and 700 Indian companies, will attend the Aero India 2023 exhibition.

Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, etc. are some of the major exhibitors at the Aero India exhibition.

The Aero India Show will highlight India's expansion in the defence industry, including UAVs, Defense Space, and cutting-edge technologies.

Additionally, it will promote the Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

Aero India Show 2023 will encourage the export of domestic air platforms like the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). As well as integrating domestic MSMEs and startups into the global supply chain, it will also draw in foreign capital and co-development and co-production partnerships.