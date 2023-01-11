Ganga Vilas Cruise: Booking, Ticket Price, Route Map, Journey Duration, Features and More about World’s Longest River Cruise

On January 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the world's longest river cruise, the MV Ganga Vilas. It will take tourists on an experiential journey into luxury, art, culture, history, spirituality, and much more, rather than just a journey.

Ganga Vilas Cruise

The World's Longest River Cruise provides a window into Indian heritage and glory. The MV Ganga Vilas, which will be launched soon, will be a cruise ship with 18 suites and all associated facilities. This cruise, built with a unique design and a futuristic vision, will meander through various prominent destinations along Kolkata's River Hooghly to Varanasi's River Ganges. The first voyage has 32 Swiss tourists who have signed up for the entire journey.

Ganga Vilas Journey Duration

The cruise will last 51 days in total. The luxury cruise will travel over 3,200 kilometres through 27 river systems in five Indian and Bangladeshi states. The Ganga Vilas Cruise will stop at 50 tourist destinations, including World Heritage Sites, National Parks, river Ghats, and major cities such as Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh, and Guwahati in Assam.

According to official sources, the first voyage of the MV Ganga Vilas will include 32 tourists from Switzerland. The MV Ganga Vilas is scheduled to arrive in Dibrugarh on March 1, 2023.

Why Varanasi is nominated as the first SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital.

Ganga Vilas Cruise Booking

The virgin stretched beaches, lush green mangroves, migrating birds and turtles, freshwater dolphins, meandering water courses, tranquil surroundings interrupted by the chirping of birds and the ever-embracing nature. These are some of Ganga Vilas Cruise's offerings.

Anyone from anywhere in the world can book this incredible experience by visiting Antara Luxury River Cruises' official website. The average fare per person per night is quoted at around Rs.25000.

Ganga Vilas Cruise Route Map

This cruise will travel through 27 river systems in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Bangladesh, and Assam, including the three major rivers Ganga, Meghna, and Brahmaputra.

The itinerary of the MV Ganga Vilas has been designed to highlight India's rich heritage, with halts at historical, cultural, and religious sites. It will travel from Varanasi's famous "Ganga Arti" to Sarnath, a Buddhist pilgrimage site. It will also include Mayong, known for its Tantric crafts, and Majuli, Assam's largest river island and Vaishnavite cultural centre. The travellers will also visit the Bihar School of Yoga and Vikramshila University, allowing them to immerse themselves in India's rich spiritual and educational heritage. The cruise will also pass through the biodiversity-rich World Heritage Sites of Sunderbans in the Bay of Bengal delta, known for its Royal Bengal Tigers, and Kaziranga National Park, known for its elephants.

The cruise will pass through the river systems of Bhagirathi, Hooghly, Bidyavati, Malata, and Sundarbans as it travels through West Bengal. It will flow through Bangladesh's Meghna, Padma, and Jamuna rivers before joining the Brahmaputra in Assam. The incredible journey through water will come to an end in Dibrugarh, estimated on 1st March 2023.

Varanasi Ropeway Project: All you need to know.

Ganga Vilas Cruise Top Features

The MV Ganga Vilas vessel measures 62 metres in length, 12 metres in width, and has a draught of 1.4 metres. It has three decks, 18 suites on board, and a capacity of 36 tourists, as well as all of the amenities necessary to provide a memorable and luxurious experience for the tourists.

PM Modi will also lay the groundwork for the North East Maritime Skill Development Centre in Guwahati. It will help to hone the region's rich talent pool and provide better employment opportunities in the burgeoning logistics industry. Furthermore, it will result in significant financial savings because the ship's transportation cost will be reduced, as it takes more than a month to transport a ship to the Kolkata repair facility and back.

Do you know about the Varanasi-Chunar cruise service started by UP Tourism?