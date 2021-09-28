Varanasi-Chunar cruise service launched by UP Tourism Department: Here's what you need to know

In a bid to promote waterways tourism in the state, the Uttar Pradesh tourism department initiated the Varanasi-Chunar cruise service. The luxury cruise commenced its maiden ride from Ravidas Ghat in Varanasi to Chunar Fort in Mirzapur on 5 September 2021.

Key Highlights:

1- First-ever ro-ro luxury cruise service, Alaknanda, take tourists travelling to Varanasi on a day-long cruise ride on the river Ganga.

2- The cruise will take tourists to all 84 Ghats of Varanasi on a religious ride.

Details about the Varanasi-Chunar cruise ride:

Timing: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Boarding Point: Ravidas Ghat/Ravidas Park Entrance, Nagwa, near Lanka, Varanasi.

Ticket Price: Rs. 3000/- per person (inclusive of all taxes).

Salient features of the luxury cruise

1- The 2,000 sq ft luxury ship is a double-decker.

2- The lower deck of the ship is air-conditioned.

3- The luxury cruise houses bio-toilets on both floors.

4- It provides special local food items to the tourists.

5- The cruise shows the Varanasi & Ganga aarti in the morning along with the scenic views.

Major inclusions on the trip

1- Cruise tour from Varanasi to Chunar Fort and back.

2- Stop-over at School Tankeshwar Mahadev Temple for Darshan.

3- Guided tour of Chunar Fort.

4- Breakfast, Lunch, and High-Tea (veg. only) will be served on board.

5- Live Music on Cruise.

6-Activities, games, and lucky draws are organized onboard.

About ro-ro luxury cruise service

Inaugurated in 2018 by UP Yogi Adityanath, the 30 meters Alaknanda Cruise is operated by Nordic Cruise Line, a start-up cruise line of Kolkata. A twin-engine vessel cruise was flagged off by the Varanasi divisional commissioner and the directors of Alaknanda Cruise Line.

For the last two years, the cruise services on the river Ganga have been operational by Alaknanda Cruiseline. It has the capacity of accommodating 110 passengers in one go.

Chunar Fort Located in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, Chunar Fort and Chunar town hold historic significance. The southeastern part of Chunar Fort touches the rocky bank of the river Ganga. The history of the fort dates back to 56 BC and then between Afghan decedent Sher Shah Suri's rule, the Mughal Empire rule, and Marathas. The fort was lastly occupied by the British government until India gained independence in 1947. Sant Ravidas Ghat It is the southernmost and largest ghat in Varanasi. Ravidasis, an important religious place, is comprised of 25 acres of the park known as Sant Ravidas Smarak Park. The park was inaugurated in 2009.

