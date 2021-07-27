Puri becomes first city in India to have Drink from Tap project

Odisha’s Puri on July 26, 2021, became the first city in India to have a Drink from Tap project that will dispense safe hygienic drinking water directly from a tap 24x7. CM Naveen Patnaik on July 26 launched the ‘Sujal: Drink from Tap’ project.

CM Patnaik tweeted, “Puri is the first city in the country to implement the Drink-from-Tap project. The project is the model of the 5T initiative.”

Highlighting that quality drinking water is closely linked with the human development index, human health, and economy. Odisha government has increased its budget from Rs 200 crores to Rs 4,000 crores in five years, he further said.

People of Puri and two crore tourists visiting the city can now get quality drinking water right from tap without the need of storing and filtering water. Drinking water fountains have been set up at 400 places which will also eliminate the need of carrying plastic bottles. pic.twitter.com/ACDX4hHQY6 — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) July 26, 2021

Drink from Tap project in Puri, Odisha – All you need to know

•The Drink from Tap project aims to provide clean safe hygienic drinking water 24x7 to 16 cities in Odisha, said Pratap Jena, Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

•Puri has now included among the global cities such as New York, London, and Singapore in offering safe and hygienic drinking water directly from a tap facility.

•The project will cater to approximately 40 lakh population across Odisha and additional 2 crores tourists visiting Puri annually.

•The project was completed within 9 months. Under the project, water fountains have been set up across 400 sites in Puri.

•The project with drinking fountains at public places aims to discourage people from using plastic water bottles thus eliminating approximately 400 metric tons of plastic waste from Puri.