Quad leaders’ first ever summit to be held on March 12

The Ministry of External Affairs announced on March 9, 2021, that the first-ever summit of the leaders of QUAD will take place in a virtual mode on March 12.

PM Modi will participate in the discussion between the leaders. The summit will also witness the participation of the Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga, President of the United States Joe Biden, and Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison.

As per the statement by the External Affairs Ministry, the Quad leaders will be discussing the ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic. They will also explore the opportunities for collaboration in ensuring equitable, safe as well as affordable vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region.

Regional and global issues on agenda: Quad summit

During the virtual summit of the Quad- Quadrilateral Security Summit on March 12, the leaders of the powerful economies will discuss the global and regional issues of mutual interest. They will also talk about the practical areas of cooperation for maintaining an open, free, and inclusive Indo-pacific region.

The summit in a virtual mode will provide an opportunity to exchange views and ideas on contemporary challenges such as emerging and critical technologies, resilient supply chains, climate change, and maritime security.

India’s interaction with Japan and the US ahead of the summit:

Ahead of the Quad summit, PM Modi and the Prime Minister of Japan held a telephonic conversation which lasted for 40 minutes.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Japan, the two leaders had shared the recognition that the cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific has become increasingly important. They also shared the view of steadily advancing both India-Japan bilateral relations as well as India-Japan-US-Australia quadrilateral cooperation.

The President of the United States Joe Biden had also spoken to PM Modi in February 2021 for which the White House stated that the leaders will work towards a stronger regional architecture through the quad.

Virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of quad:

In February 2021, the Foreign Ministers of the four quad countries held an online meeting in which they agreed to work toward a free and open Indo-pacific region while also strongly opposing any form of attempts by China to alter the status quo in East and South China Seas by force.