Railway Workers to Get 78 Days Salary as Diwali Bonus; Check Who is Eligible

By Vidhee Tripathi
Sep 24, 2025, 19:47 IST

Explore the Union Cabinet’s approval of ₹1,865.68 crore productivity-linked bonus (PLB) for over 10 lakh railway workers before Diwali 2025. Discover who will get up to ₹17,951, equivalent to 78 days’ salary.

Union Cabinet authorized the payment of ₹1,865.68 crore, or 78 days' salaries, in productivity-linked bonuses (PLB) to 10 lakh non-gazetted railway workers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the cabinet meeting.

All eligible railway workers receive their PLB salary annually before the Durga Puja vacations.

Railway Workers to Get Diwali Bonus

According to the official announcement, railway workers who qualify for the productivity-linked incentive will receive up to ₹17,951, which is equivalent to 78 days' pay.

This year, 10,91,146 railway workers will receive their PLB.

Who will Get Diwali Bonus?

Several types of railroad employees will get the incentive, including:

  • Loco pilots

  • Track maintainers,

  • Supervisors

  • Pointsmen

  • Technicians

  • Technician Helpers

  • Train Managers (Guard)

  • Station Masters

  • Other Group "C" employees.

Previous Year’s Bonus Announcement

In October of last year, the Union Cabinet authorized the payment of a productivity-linked incentive to more than 11.72 lakh railway workers. The ₹2,029 crore productivity-linked reward was equivalent to 78 days' salary.

Other Packages Approved by Cabinet

  • The Cabinet also approved a ₹69,725 crore package on Wednesday for the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research plan for shipbuilding and maritime sector development.

  • The package's Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme (SBFAS), which has a total resource of ₹24,736 crore, will be extended until March 31, 2036. The program aims to promote shipbuilding in India. A National Shipbuilding Mission will also be established to oversee all associated activities.

  • With a total expenditure of ₹2,277.397 crore, the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research plan was approved. All R&D facilities, national laboratories, Institutes of National Importance, Institutes of Eminence, and universities nationwide will be covered by the program, which is being carried out by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

