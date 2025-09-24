Railway Workers to Get 78 Days Salary as Diwali Bonus; Check Who is Eligible

Union Cabinet authorized the payment of ₹1,865.68 crore, or 78 days' salaries, in productivity-linked bonuses (PLB) to 10 lakh non-gazetted railway workers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the cabinet meeting.

All eligible railway workers receive their PLB salary annually before the Durga Puja vacations.

Railway Workers to Get Diwali Bonus

According to the official announcement, railway workers who qualify for the productivity-linked incentive will receive up to ₹17,951, which is equivalent to 78 days' pay.

This year, 10,91,146 railway workers will receive their PLB.

Who will Get Diwali Bonus?

Several types of railroad employees will get the incentive, including: