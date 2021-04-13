Raisina Dialogue 2021: PM Modi inaugurates 6th edition of dialogue, What is Raisina Dialogue?

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the 6th edition of the Raisina Dialogue on April 13, 2021. The inaugural session of the dialogue was also joined by the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, and the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.

Raisina Dialogue 2021 will be held in a virtual mode from April 13 to April 16. The Dialogue is India’s flagship conference on geoeconomics and geopolitics and is held annually since 2016. The Dialogue is jointly organised by the External Affairs Ministry and Observer Research Foundation.

One of the subsequent session was also joined by the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison. Because of the exceptional circumstances due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the dialogue is being conducted in a virtual mode.

PM Modi addresses Raisina Dialogue 2021:

As the world sees the second wave of Coronavirus, PM Modi while addressing the 6th edition of Raisian Dialogue 2021 stated that the event is taking place at a watershed moment in human history. He added that a global pandemic has been ravaging the world. The last such global pandemic was almost a century ago.

He further mentioned that even though humanity has faced many infectious diseases, the world today is still unprepared to face and handle the Coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi added that our researchers, scientists, and industry have answered some of the questions. Many solutions have emerged and many more are yet to come.

Prime Minister Modi urged that as global thinkers and leaders we must ask ourselves more questions and wonder why did it come to us? Is it because in the race of economic development, the welfare of humanity was left behind. The answers to many such questions can be found in our recent past.

Prime Minister during his address also highlighted India's struggles during the pandemic. He mentioned that in our own humble way, within our own limited resources, we in India have tried to walk the talk. India tried to protect its own 1.3 billion people and at the same time also tried to support the pandemic response efforts of others.

PM Modi emphasized that the pandemic will not be defeated unless all of us, regardless of the color of our passports, come out of it. This is why despite many constraints, India supplied Coronavirus vaccines to over 80 countries.

Theme of Raisina Dialogue 2021:

According to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the theme of Raisina Dialogue 2021 is ‘#ViralWorld: Outbreaks, Outliers, and Out of Control’.

Raisina Dialogue 2021: Panel conversation on five thematic pillars The Ministry of External Affairs has informed that over the course of four days (13 April to 16 April), Raisina Dialogue will have a panel conversation on five thematic pillars. They are: • WHOse Multilateralism? Reconstructing the UN and Beyond • Securing and Diversifying Supply Chains • Global ‘Public Bads’: Holding Actors and Nations to Account • Infodemic: Navigating a ‘No-Truth’ World in the age of Big Brother • The Green Stimulus: Investing Gender, Growth and Development

Raisina Dialogue 2021: Key Details

• The event will be seeing the presence of Former PM of Sweden, Carl Bildt; Former Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Abbott and Former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Helen Clark.

• The Foreign Ministers of Slovenia, Portugal, Singapore, Romania, Nigeria, Italy, Sweden, Japan, Kenya, Australia, Chile, Iran, Maldives, Bhutan, and Qatar will also be participating in the event.

• The 6th edition of the dialogue will have 50 sessions with the participation of 150 speakers from 50 different countries as well as multilateral organisations.

• More than 2000 attendees from over 80 countries have already pre-registered. A large number of participants are likely to join the dialogue through various social media platforms.

About Raisina Dialogue:

It is a multilateral conference which is held every year in New Delhi, India. The Dialogue by India is designed on the lines of the Shangri-La Dialogue of Singapore.

Raisina Dialogue was first held in 2016 and since its inception, it has emerged as India’s flagship conference on geoeconomics and geopolitics.

It is structured as a cross-sectoral discussion, multi-stakeholder, which involves a variety of global policymakers including Cabinet Ministers, heads of state as well as local government officials. Apart from it, the dialogue also welcomes major sector executives, as well as the members of academia and media.

The name Raisina Dialogue comes from Raisina Hill. It is an elevation in New Delhi, the seat of the Government of India and the Presidential Palace of India, Rashtrapati Bhavan.

What is the goal of the Raisina Dialogue?

Raisina Dialogue is India’s contribution to the global efforts for discovering solutions, providing stability, and identifying opportunities to a century that has already witnessed an eventful two decades.

The Conference addresses the most challenging issues faced by the international community. The global leaders, during the dialogue, discuss cooperation on a wide range of significant international policy matters.

Since its inception in 2016, the dialogue has been able to attract leading minds from the global strategic and policy-making community for discussing broader foreign policy as well as strategic issues facing the world.

Raisina Dialogue: History of past conferences