Rajnath Singh inaugurates 6 J&K bridges built by Border Roads Organisation

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 9 inaugurated six new bridges built by Border Roads Organisation in the Jammu Sector. As per the officials, the bridges have been built at the cost of around Rs. 43 crore.

The four bridges in the Akhnoor Sector and two bridges in the Jammu-Rajpuraa area have been unveiled by the Defence Minister who dedicated the bridges to all the countrymen and the local people.

In June 2020, the central government had approved an additional Rs. 1,691 crore for the highway works by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand.

Border Road Organisation has constructed six strategically important bridges in Jammu and Kashmir. Dedicating those bridges to the nation. Do watch https://t.co/WWG89hf5GK — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 9, 2020

Remarks by Defence Minister during the inauguration:

While inaugurating the six bridges in the Jammu Sector through video conferencing, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted that it is a pleasant experience to inaugurate the bridges at a time when the world is insisting on maintaining distance and has been living apart from each other.

He further congratulated the BRO and appreciated their efforts on completing the task of building bridges successfully in the region.

Highlighting the significance of the bridges, he added that it will facilitate the movement of armed forces in these strategically important sectors and it will also contribute to the over an economic growth of remote border areas.

Role of BRO in developing infrastructure:

During the virtual inauguration, Defence Minister informed that since its formation, Border Roads organisation (BRO) has always been at the forefront of developing infrastructure in the far-flung areas.

He added that it has also completed the construction of 160 metres long Tarnah I and 300 metres long Tarnah II bridges and has fulfilled the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.