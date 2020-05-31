Rohit Sharma nominated for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020

Rohit Sharma has been nominated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020. Among other nominations, the BCCI nominated Shikhar Dhawan, Deepti Sharma and Ishant Sharma for Arjuna Awards.

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had sought invitations for the awards from the board. The period of consideration for the nominations is from January 1, 2016- December 31, 2019.

Speaking on the nominations, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly stated that they went through a lot of data and considered various parameters before shortlisting the nominees. He said that Rohit Sharma has set new benchmarks as a batsman and achieved scores that people thought were not possible in the shorter formats of the game so he is worthy of the honour for his consistency, conduct, commitment and leadership skills.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is India's vice-captain in the limited-overs format. He was named ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year 2019. He holds the record of becoming the first-ever cricketer to score five centuries in a single World Cup edition, with his fabulous performance in the ICC ODI World Cup 2019. He is also the first batsman to score four T20I centuries and the first-ever player to score twin centuries in his maiden appearance as a Test opener.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is the only batsman in the world to win two consecutive golden bats for most runs in the ICC Champions Trophy. He holds the record of scoring the fastest Test century on debut. He is also the fastest Indian batsman to reach 2000 and 3000 runs in ODIs and second-fastest Indian to reach 4000 and 5000 ODI runs.

Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma is the youngest Indian cricketer to play in all three formats of the game. He holds the record of most wickets by an Indian fast bowler outside Asia. He leads India's pace attack.

Deepti Sharma

All-rounder Deepti Sharma holds the record of the highest individual ODI score by an Indian woman cricketer. She is also the only Indian spinner to take 6 ODI wickets in women's cricket.