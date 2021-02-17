India to host SAARC virtual meet on COVID-19, Pakistan invited

India will host a virtual health secretary-level meeting with other South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation countries on February 18, 2021 to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Pakistan has been invited to attend the workshop.

The virtual workshop will be held on COVID-19 management and response to the pandemic and exchange of best practices amid the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed a Coronavirus Emergency Fund for the SAARC region during a video conference of the SAARC Heads of State on March 15, 2020.

Coronavirus Emergency Fund

• The Coronavirus Emergency Fund was set up in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

• The initiative aims to mitigate the risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic in the South Asian region. India will be contributing USD10 million for the initiative.

• Other SAARC member countries had expressed their support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his proposal for the coronavirus emergency fund.

Background

India has been at the forefront in the battle against COVID-19. India has gifted COVID-19 vaccines to various countries including Afghanistan (5 lakh doses), Bangladesh (20 lakh doses), Myanmar (17 lakhs), Sri Lanka (5 lakhs), Bhutan (1.5 lakhs), Mauritius (1 lakh), Maldives (1 lakh), Nepal (10 lakh) and Seychelles (50000 doses).

SAARC includes South Asian nations such as Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Nepal had hosted a SAARC leaders' summit in November 2014. It was the last time that leaders of these nations had shared a platform.