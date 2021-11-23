Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SDG Urban Index and Dashboard 2021-22: Shimla tops the index; Check top 10 Urban areas

The SDG Urban Index and Dashboard 2021-22 have ranked 56 urban areas on 77 SDG indicators across the 46 targets of the SDG Framework. Shimla has topped the index followed by Coimbatore and Chandigarh. 

Created On: Nov 23, 2021 16:13 IST
SDG Urban Index
SDG Urban Index

NITI Aayog launched the inaugural Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Urban Index & Dashboard (2021-22) on November 23, 2021. The index and dashboard have been launched with the collaboration of NITI Aayog- GIZ and BMZ which focuses on driving the SDG localization in the Indian cities, under the umbrella of Indo-German Development Cooperation.

The SDG Urban Index and Dashboard have ranked 56 urban areas on 77 SDG indicators across the 46 targets of the SDG Framework. The data collected on these indicators have been sourced from official data sources such as NCRB, NFHS, and the data portals of various Indian Government ministries.

Objective

The SDG Urban Index and Dashboard aim at further strengthening the SDG localization and instituting robust Sustainable Development Monitoring at the city levels.

The index and dashboard highlight the strengths and gaps of ULB-level data, reporting systems, and monitoring.

It will also further contribute to the creation of an ecosystem in which all the stakeholders will be equipped to adopt and implement data-driven decision-making.

SDG Urban Index and Dashboard: Key Details

Out of the 56 urban areas that have been ranked in SDG Index, 44 are with a population of above one million.

12 are the state capitals that are with a population of less than a million.

While for some indicators, urban area implies ULBs, in other cases, it refers to all the urban areas within a district collectively.

For each Sustainable Development Goal, the urban areas have been ranked on a scale of 0-100. Achieving a score of 100 implies that the urban area has achieved the targets for 2030, while a score of 0 implies that the area is farthest from achieving the targets.

Overall Urban Area Scores are then generated from the Goal-wise scores for measuring the aggregate performance of the urban area.

Top 10 Urban areas in SDG Urban Index and Dashboard 2021-22

       Urban Area

State/UT

Composite Score

Shimla

Himachal Pradesh

75.50

Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu

73.29

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

72.36

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala

72.36

Kochi

Kerala

72.29

Panaji

Goa

71.86

Pune

Maharashtra

71.21

Tiruchirapalli

Tamil Nadu

70.00

Ahmedabad

Gujarat

69.79

Nagpur

Maharashtra

69.79

Source- PIB

Bottom 10 Urban Areas in SDG Urban Index and Dashboard 2021-22

Urban Area

State/UT

Composite Score

Faridabad

Haryana

58.57

Kolkata

West Bengal

58.5

Agra

Uttar Pradesh

58.21

Kohima

Nagaland

58.07

Jodhpur

Rajasthan

58

Patna

Bihar

57.29

Guwahati

Assam

55.79

Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh

55.29

Meerut

Uttar Pradesh

54.64

Dhanbad

Jharkhand

52.43

 Source: PIB

