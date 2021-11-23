SDG Urban Index and Dashboard 2021-22: Shimla tops the index; Check top 10 Urban areas

NITI Aayog launched the inaugural Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Urban Index & Dashboard (2021-22) on November 23, 2021. The index and dashboard have been launched with the collaboration of NITI Aayog- GIZ and BMZ which focuses on driving the SDG localization in the Indian cities, under the umbrella of Indo-German Development Cooperation.

The SDG Urban Index and Dashboard have ranked 56 urban areas on 77 SDG indicators across the 46 targets of the SDG Framework. The data collected on these indicators have been sourced from official data sources such as NCRB, NFHS, and the data portals of various Indian Government ministries.

The #SDGUrbanIndex and Dashboard developed under Indo-German collaboration will promote data-driven governance and sustainable development across urban areas: @amitabhk87, CEO, #NITIAayog.



Stay tuned for the launch of the index and dashboard! pic.twitter.com/NHAOVVkjX3 — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) November 23, 2021

Objective

• The SDG Urban Index and Dashboard aim at further strengthening the SDG localization and instituting robust Sustainable Development Monitoring at the city levels.

• The index and dashboard highlight the strengths and gaps of ULB-level data, reporting systems, and monitoring.

• It will also further contribute to the creation of an ecosystem in which all the stakeholders will be equipped to adopt and implement data-driven decision-making.

SDG Urban Index and Dashboard: Key Details

• Out of the 56 urban areas that have been ranked in SDG Index, 44 are with a population of above one million.

• 12 are the state capitals that are with a population of less than a million.

• While for some indicators, urban area implies ULBs, in other cases, it refers to all the urban areas within a district collectively.

• For each Sustainable Development Goal, the urban areas have been ranked on a scale of 0-100. Achieving a score of 100 implies that the urban area has achieved the targets for 2030, while a score of 0 implies that the area is farthest from achieving the targets.

• Overall Urban Area Scores are then generated from the Goal-wise scores for measuring the aggregate performance of the urban area.

Top 10 Urban areas in SDG Urban Index and Dashboard 2021-22

Urban Area State/UT Composite Score Shimla Himachal Pradesh 75.50 Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 73.29 Chandigarh Chandigarh 72.36 Thiruvananthapuram Kerala 72.36 Kochi Kerala 72.29 Panaji Goa 71.86 Pune Maharashtra 71.21 Tiruchirapalli Tamil Nadu 70.00 Ahmedabad Gujarat 69.79 Nagpur Maharashtra 69.79

Source- PIB

Bottom 10 Urban Areas in SDG Urban Index and Dashboard 2021-22

Urban Area State/UT Composite Score Faridabad Haryana 58.57 Kolkata West Bengal 58.5 Agra Uttar Pradesh 58.21 Kohima Nagaland 58.07 Jodhpur Rajasthan 58 Patna Bihar 57.29 Guwahati Assam 55.79 Itanagar Arunachal Pradesh 55.29 Meerut Uttar Pradesh 54.64 Dhanbad Jharkhand 52.43

Source: PIB