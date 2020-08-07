Serum Institute signs landmark deal to manufacture up to 100 million doses of COVID vaccine for India 

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has entered into a landmark partnership with Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to accelerate the manufacture and delivery of COVID vaccine for India and the middle and low-income countries.

Under the new partnership, the institute plans to get up to 100 million doses of the COVID vaccine ready for delivery.

The funding will support at-risk manufacturing by SII for candidate vaccines from AstraZeneca and Novavax, which will be available for procurement if they are successful in attaining full licensure and WHO prequalification.

What is Gavi Alliance?

The Gavi is an international organisation that was set up in 2000. The main objective of the alliance is to improve access to immunization for children living in the world's poorest countries.

Background

India’s top drug regulator, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has earlier granted permission to SII to conduct phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials in India on the potential Oxford COVID19 vaccine candidate.

India’s total confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed 20 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases recorded on August 7, 2020, as per Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number currently stands at 20,27,075 including 6,07,384 active cases, 13,78,106 cured cases and 41,585 deaths.