Smart Health Cards launched in Odisha: All you need to know!

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced Smart Health Cards for 3.5 crore people in the state after hoisting the National Flag on the occasion of 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021.

The smart health cards have been announced under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana. The initiative aims to transform the health service delivery system of not only the state but also create history in the health sector of the Country.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the move will usher in a new era in the state's health sector. The Chief Minister said, "all the people of the entire Odisha are my family. The news of people selling land, jewellery or stop sending children to school to manage their treatment costs pains me. Therefore I decided that this type of distress must go."

Significance of Smart Health Cards

•The state government has redesigned the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana to provide Smart Health Cards to people. Under Smart Health Cards, people will get hassle-free quality treatment at the best available health care facilities.

•The Smart Health Cards will work like debit cards for a certain amount.

•Odisha is the first state in the country to provide such Smart Health Cards to the people. The initiative is expected to benefit about 3.5 crore people and 96 lakh families in a phased manner.

Who will get the Smart Health Cards? The beneficiaries of National and State Food Security Schemes and Annapurna and Antodaya beneficiaries will get smart health cards.

Key Highlights

•The smart health cards will enable each family to avail treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per annum.

•The women members of the family will be able to avail the benefit up to Rs 10 lakh every year.

•The beneficiaries will be able to avail health services in more than 200 hospital chains of the country including Odisha.

Background

The Odisha state has been setting new milestones in various spheres, as per Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He said that Odisha is better-placed than many other states in the fight against COVID-19.

The state had supplied oxygen to 17 states for two months during the second wave. The state is also sponsoring the Indian national hockey teams since 2018 and has pledged support for 10 more years.

Around 32,000 schools will be transformed in the state under the 'Mo School Abhijaan', of which 1,072 were developed in the first phase.