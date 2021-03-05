South Africa appoints Dean Elgar as Test captain, Temba Bavuma as ODI & T20 captain

South Africa has named Dean Elgar as their new Test captain and Temba Bavuma will lead the side in ODIs and T20Is. Temba Bavuma has become the first black African captain to lead limited-overs sides.

Temba Bavuma has played 44 Tests, six ODIs and eight T20s for South Africa. He has become the first black African to permanently captain a South Africa side after being appointed their limited-overs captain.

The 30-year-old will lead the Proteas in the next two Twenty20 World Cups later this year and in 2022, and the ODI World Cup in 2023.

Speaking about his appointment, Bavuma said that this is one of the greatest honours of his life. He said captaining the Proteas has been a dream of his for many years.

The 33-year-old Dean Elgar will lead the team in the next cycle of the World Test Championship.

South Africa have named Dean Elgar as their new Test captain while Temba Bavuma will lead the side in ODIs and T20Is 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/GnwVJ3GQD5 — ICC (@ICC) March 4, 2021

Key Highlights

• Both Bavuma and Elgar will replace wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock who had held the T20 and one-day international captaincy roles since January 2020 and was named temporary Test skipper in December.

• Quinton de Kock had taken over all three roles from Faf du Plessis, who retired from Test cricket last month and said he will now focus on T20s.

• Elgar has previously captained the Test side twice when Du Plessis was unavailable.

• Dean Elgar said that to captain your country in any form of the game is the biggest honour that a player can be fortunate to receive.

Background

South Africa is currently ranked sixth in Test cricket and fifth in both ODIs and T20s.