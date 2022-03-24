Steve Smith Test Stats: Steve Smith becomes fastest cricketer to score 8000 Test Runs; Check List of Fastest Cricketers to reach 8000 Test Runs

Steve Smith Test Runs: Former Australian skipper Steve Smith has become the fastest to score 8000 runs in Test cricket, surpassing Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara. Smith achieved the milestone in his 151st innings, while Sangakkara had achieved it in his 152nd innings.

Steve Smith crossed 8000 runs mark when reached 7 runs during Australia’s second innings on Day 4 of the third and final Test against Pakistan at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.

Steven Smith surpasses Kumar Sangakkara to become the fastest player ever to 8⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ Test runs 👏



Watch #PAKvAUS on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v with a Third Test Pass for only $1.99 USD 📺#WTC23 | https://t.co/oYsGsrxCjo pic.twitter.com/EyUuZedd5g — ICC (@ICC) March 24, 2022

India’s Sachin Tendulkar is now the third-fastest who reached 8000 Test Runs in his 154th innings, followed by legendary cricketers Sir Garfield Sobers and Rahul Dravid who reached the landmark in 157th and 158th innings respectively.

Steve Smith is the only cricketer with an overall Test batting average of over 60 with 27 centuries. He had also become the fastest to reach 7000 Test Runs in 2019 against a home Test match against Pakistan.

Top 10 Fastest Cricketers to reach 8000 Test Runs

1. Steve Smith (Australia)- 151 Innings

2. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)- 152 Innings

3. Sachin Tendulkar (India)- 154 Innings

4. Garfield Sobers (West Indies) - 157 Innings

5. Rahul Dravid (India)- 158 Innings

6. Virendra Sehwag(India)- 160 Innings

7. Javed Miandad (Pakistan)- 162 Innings

8. Brian Lara (West Indies) - 164 Innings

9. Matthew Hayden (Australia) - 164 Innings

10. Ricky Ponting(Australia) - 165 Innings

Fastest Australians to reach 8000 Test Runs

Steve Smith- 151 Innings

Matthew Hayden - 164 Innings

Ricky Ponting- 165 Innings

Michael Clarke- 172 Innings

Allan Border- 184 Innings

Steve Waugh - 194 Innings

Steve Smith Test Stats- Total Test Runs, Test Centuries

Steve Smith has currently been going through a rough patch and has failed to score a Test Century in over 420 days. However, he still is one of the best Test cricketers of his generation.

Matches Runs Scored Batting Average 100s 50s 85 8010 59.78 27 36

Steve Smith Test Ranking

Steve Smith is ranked third in the ICC Test Player Rankings 2022 with 857 Rating, behind Australia's Marnus Lambuschagne and England skipper Joe Root.

Check full ICC Test Rankings 2022 here