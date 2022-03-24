Steve Smith Test Stats: Steve Smith becomes fastest cricketer to score 8000 Test Runs; Check List of Fastest Cricketers to reach 8000 Test Runs
Steve Smith Test Runs: Former Australian skipper Steve Smith has become the fastest to score 8000 runs in Test cricket, surpassing Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara. Smith achieved the milestone in his 151st innings, while Sangakkara had achieved it in his 152nd innings.
Steve Smith crossed 8000 runs mark when reached 7 runs during Australia’s second innings on Day 4 of the third and final Test against Pakistan at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.
Steven Smith surpasses Kumar Sangakkara to become the fastest player ever to 8⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ Test runs 👏— ICC (@ICC) March 24, 2022
India’s Sachin Tendulkar is now the third-fastest who reached 8000 Test Runs in his 154th innings, followed by legendary cricketers Sir Garfield Sobers and Rahul Dravid who reached the landmark in 157th and 158th innings respectively.
Steve Smith is the only cricketer with an overall Test batting average of over 60 with 27 centuries. He had also become the fastest to reach 7000 Test Runs in 2019 against a home Test match against Pakistan.
Top 10 Fastest Cricketers to reach 8000 Test Runs
1. Steve Smith (Australia)- 151 Innings
2. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)- 152 Innings
3. Sachin Tendulkar (India)- 154 Innings
4. Garfield Sobers (West Indies) - 157 Innings
5. Rahul Dravid (India)- 158 Innings
6. Virendra Sehwag(India)- 160 Innings
7. Javed Miandad (Pakistan)- 162 Innings
8. Brian Lara (West Indies) - 164 Innings
9. Matthew Hayden (Australia) - 164 Innings
10. Ricky Ponting(Australia) - 165 Innings
Fastest Australians to reach 8000 Test Runs
Steve Smith- 151 Innings
Matthew Hayden - 164 Innings
Ricky Ponting- 165 Innings
Michael Clarke- 172 Innings
Allan Border- 184 Innings
Steve Waugh - 194 Innings
Steve Smith Test Stats- Total Test Runs, Test Centuries
Steve Smith has currently been going through a rough patch and has failed to score a Test Century in over 420 days. However, he still is one of the best Test cricketers of his generation.
|Matches
|Runs Scored
|Batting Average
|100s
|50s
|85
|8010
|59.78
|27
|36
Steve Smith Test Ranking
Steve Smith is ranked third in the ICC Test Player Rankings 2022 with 857 Rating, behind Australia's Marnus Lambuschagne and England skipper Joe Root.
