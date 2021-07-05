Sudhanshu Mittal re-elected as President of Kho Kho Federation of India

Sudhanshu Mittal on July 5, 2021, was re-elected as the President of Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) that was held on July 5 to elect the office bearers of KKFI for 2021-2025.

Rajesh Tandon, former Judge, Uttarakhand High Court (Nainital) as the Returning Officer (R.O.) announced the results. Among other office bearers of KKFI for 2021-2025, Mahender Singh Tyagi has been elected as General Secretary and Surendra Kumar Bhutiyani as Treasurer.

In addition, Vice Presidents, Joint Secretaries, and Executive Committee members were also elected unanimously. Anil Khanna, Vice-President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) also attended the AGM as IOA Observer, the release stated.

The President and General Secretary of KKFI expressed their gratitude and assured all the delegates of full support to all the units for the development and promotion of Kho Kho.

Making Kho Kho a global sport: Sudhanshu Mittal

The President in his message conveyed that he envisions conducting various Kho Kho Coaching Camps, Competitions & Seminars, etc, and formulating the Kho Kho League to promote the sport at the national and international level.

He further expressed about making Kho Kho a global sport and get it included in the Asian Games as well as in the Olympics.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) was held on Monday, 5th July 2021 at 10.00 Hrs at G-7, 7th Floor, Dhawandeep Building, 6 Jantar Mantar Road, New Delhi 110001 to elect the Office Bearers of KKFI for the term 2021-2025. @SudhanshuBJP pic.twitter.com/zbq0twwp4w — Kho Kho Federation of India (@KKFIOfficial) July 5, 2021

Who is Sudhanshu Mittal?

Sudhanshu Mittal is an Indian politician with ties to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has served as President of Delhi University Students Union in 1983.

Kho Kho Federation of India

Kho Kho Federation of India is the apex body for running and managing Kho Kho in India.

The Federation is affiliated to the International Kho Kho Federation, Asian Kho Kho Federation, and Indian Olympic Association,

The Federation is recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.