Telangana Formation Day 2022: What is the history behind the formation of India’s youngest state?

Telangana Formation Day: Telangana State Formation Day is observed every year on June 2 making it the youngest state in India. Telangana State Formation Day 2022 marks the significance of the victory of the people who sustained the Telangana movement through the years. Telangana was carved out of the unified Andhra Pradesh on June 2, 2014, after a massive people’s movement that had lasted several decades.

Telangana became India’s 29th state, however, at present, it is the 28th state as Jammu and Kashmir were made UT in 2019. Telangana Formation Day 2022 celebrations will be organized for the first time by the Central Government in Delhi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the Chief Guest at the Telangana Formation Day event.

On Telangana Formation Day 2022, the Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao extended greetings to the people of the state and said that the formation of Telangana has been possible because of the sacrifices made by the people for this state. Telangana was made with the same spirit.

As Telangana celebrates its 8th foundation day today, learn more about the state and the history behind Telangana Formation Day 2022.

Telangana Formation Day is observed every year on June 2 to celebrate the foundation of the youngest state of India which was formed on the same day in 2014.

Telangana Formation Day 2022: What is the history behind the formation of Telangana?

On November 1, 1956, Telangana was merged with Andhra Pradesh as it was carved out of erstwhile Madras to form a United State or the Telugu-speaking population.

The political leaders of Telangana had accused Andhra Pradesh of colonizing the area by grabbing their jobs and lands. They also alleged that the Andhra government has been ignoring the region and has not been investing in developing the infrastructure.

The Congress Working Committee on July 1, 2013, unanimously passed resolution to recommend the formation of a separate Telangana State and after various stages, the bill was introduced in the Parliament in February 2014.

Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 bill was passed by the Indian Parliament for the formation of Telangana state comprising 10 districts from the North-Western Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana Formation Day: How the government will celebrate Telangana Formation Day 2022?

For the first time, the Central Government has organized an event to celebrate Telangana Formation Day 2022 in the National Capital New Delhi. The event to celebrate the formation of Telangana will be attended by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the evening.

The program on Telangana Day aims at highlighting the roots of the land of culture, heritage, unsung heroes and the architectural magnificence of India’s youngest state.

The event on Telangana Formation Day 2022 will witness the performances from the school children of Haryana which is a paired state under Ek Bharat Ek Shreshtha Bharat.

On Telangana State Formation Day 2022, the Chief Minister also hoisted the tricolor in the public garden after paying tributes to the martyrs on the occasion.