Thomas Cup Final 2022: India lifts first-ever Thomas Uber Cup after 3-0 win over Indonesia- Check List of Past Winners

Thomas Cup Final 2022, India vs Indonesia: India have become Thomas Cup Champions! India scripted history by beating 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0 in the Thomas Uber Cup Final 2022 on May 15, 2022. This is the first time that India has become the Thomas Cup Champion. Kidambi Srikanth beat Jonatan Christie in two straight games of 21-15, 23-21 in the deciding match, bringing the coveted title home.

Lakshya Sen had opened India's winning spree with a win over Olympic bronze medalist, Indonesia's Anthony Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in the first singles match to give India a 1-0 lead in the Thomas Uber final 2022.

Indian doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the first doubles match to give India 2-0 lead in the finals. Kidambi Srikanth vs Jonatan Christie was the third game of the finals. Srikanth continued his unbeaten streak in the Thomas Cup 2022 by beating Christie in two straight games despite Christie giving a hard time in the second time.

India vs Indonesia Thomas Uber Cup Final 2022 Results

India is the winner of Thomas Cup 2022, while defending champions Indonesia ended up as the runner-ups. Japan and Denmark won the bronze medals.

Singles/ Doubles Matches Result First Singles Match Lakshya Sen vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting Lakshya Sen beat Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (8-21, 21-17, 21-16) First Doubles Match Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty vs Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo/ Mohammad Ahsan Satwik and Chirag defeated Ahsan-Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 Second Singles Match Kidambi Srikanth vs Jonatan Christie Kidambi Srikanth defeated Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21 Second Doubles Match M.R. Arjun/ Dhruv Kapila vs Fajar Alfian/ Muhammad Rian Ardianto Third Singles Match HS Prannoy vs Shesar Hiren Rhustavito

Thomas Cup Winners: List of Past Winners after 1982

The Thomas Cup, which is also referred to as the World Men's Team Championships, is an international badminton championship that sees participation from all member nations of the Badminton World Federation, the world governing body of the sport. It can be associated to the world cup in cricket. The championships are generally conducted once in every two years since 1982.

Indonesia have won the Thomas Uber Cup a total of 14 times and are the most successful team, followed by China that has won the cup 9 times. The only other nations that have lifted the cup besides Indonesia and China include Malaysia, Japan, Denmark and now India.

Year Winner Runners-up Host 1984 Indonesia China Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 1986 China Indonesia Jakarta, Indonesia 1988 China Malaysia Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 1990 China Malaysia Tokyo, Japan 1992 Malaysia Indonesia Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 1994 Indonesia Malaysia Jakarta, Indonesia 1996 Indonesia Denmark Hong Kong 1998 Indonesia Malaysia Hong Kong 2000 Indonesia China Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 2002 Indonesia Malaysia Guangzhou, China 2004 China Denmark Jakarta, Indonesia 2006 China Denmark Japan 2008 China South Korea Jakarta, Indonesia 2010 China Indonesia Malaysia 2012 China South Korea Wuhan, China 2014 Japan Malaysia New Delhi, India 2016 Denmark Indonesia Kunshan, China 2018 China Japan Bangkok, Thailand 2020 Indonesia China Aarhus, Denmark 2022 India Indonesia Bangkok, Thailand

Background

The Indian women's badminton team got knocked out of the Thomas Uber Cup 2022 Tournament after they lost 0-3 to Thailand in the quarterfinals on May 12, 2022.

