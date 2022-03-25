Current Affairs Today Headline - 25 March 2022
National News
- Calcutta High Court to pronounce the order on Rampurhat, Birbhum incident today.
- Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022 to be introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha today.
- UNGA adopts resolution on Ukraine; 140 countries vote in favour, 5 against and 38 abstain including India.
- India abstained on the resolution since what we require now is to focus on the cessation of hostilities & urgent humanitarian assistance and the draft resolution didn't fully reflect our expected focus on these challenges, said India's Ambassador to the UN TS Tirumurti.
- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in India, to meet NSA Ajit Doval and EAM Dr S Jaishankar today around 11 am in Delhi.
- The Rajasthan Public Examination (measures for prevention of unfair means in recruitment) Bill, 2022 passed in state assembly through voice vote . The Bill proposes jail term up to 3 years and a ban from appearing in public exams for 2 years if found guilty.
- Dharavi reports zero active COVID-19 cases, for the first time since April 1, 2020.
- BJP's Phangnon Konyak elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha, from Nagaland.
- The Appropriation Bill, 2022' passed in the Lok Sabha.
- Karnataka legislative assembly passes a resolution against Tamil Nadu government's resolution related to Mekedatu dam project.
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin leaves for Dubai for a four-day trip to participate in the Dubai expo.
- BJP's Yogi Adityanath elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party in Uttar Pradesh, to be sworn in today in a grand ceremony.
- Indian EdTech company BYJU's is the official sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
International News
- US President Joe Biden warned “we would respond” if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine during a press conference while his Brussels visit for the NATO emergency meeting.
- NATO allies agree to supply weapons to Ukraine to tackle chemical attacks. "We have activated our chemical, biological, and nuclear defence elements" said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
- UK to provide 6000 more missiles to Ukraine, adding to the previous 4,000 NLAW's and Javelin missiles already supplied.
- Canada and UK launched bilateral free trade negotiations on March 24th.
- France to probe Interpol head for alleged torture, acts of barbarism: judicial sources
- Canada to boost oil exports to displace Russian energy, especially among the European states, which still heavily depend on the oil coming from Kremlin.
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to travel to Israel, West Bank, Morocco and Algeria between March 26-30 to discuss the Ukraine war, Israeli-Palestinian relations and Iran.
- UN General Assembly calls for 'immediate' end to the war in Ukraine
- Ethiopia's government declares "an indefinite humanitarian truce effective immediately" to hasten delivery of emergency aid into the Tigray region, where hundreds of thousands face starvation.
- G7 calls for international organisations to review ties with Russia.
- US to take in up to 100,000 Ukraine war refugees.
- NATO leaders extend term of NATO Chief jens Stoltenberg for an extra year amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- Queen Elizabeth II likely to miss Britain's traditional state opening of parliament for only the third time in her 70-year reign.
