Current Affairs Today Headline- 8 April 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 8 April 2022.
National News
- Telangana gets its first dilation free retinal imaging centre for diabetics and patients with other diseases.
- India abstains in UNGA vote to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council.
- CoWIN portal introduces feature to rule out inadvertent errors.
- Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages, says Home Minister Amit Shah.
- A Multi-Agency Group begins cracking down on wealthy Indians named in the investigative report, Pandora Papers.
- RBI issues guidelines for establishment of 'Digital Banking Units' as announced in the Union Budget 2022-23.
- Supreme Court directs state governments to comply with its earlier 2012's order in relation to the revision of the existing pension of all retired judges.
- India welcomes two-month-long ceasefire in Yemen, expresses hope that the truce will lead to an inclusive political process to end the eight-year-long conflict in Yemen.
- India, Nepal sign three MoUs for the construction of school, health post, and irrigation projects in Nepal.
- Indian author Geetanjali Shree's 'Tomb of Sand' first Hindi novel on International Booker shortlist.
International News
- UN General Assembly suspends Russia from Human Rights Council with 93 votes in favour, 24 against and 58 abstentions.
- Russia rejects suspension from UN rights council as "illegal".
- Pakistan Supreme Court declares the deputy speaker’s ruling unconstitutional in a unanimous judgment, restores National Assembly, no-confidence vote to be held on April 9th.
- At least two people were killed and eight others injured in a shooting incident in Israel's Tel Aviv on April 7th.
- US President to sign legislation to revoke normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, and to ban Russian oil imports to the United States.
- Kentanji Brown Jackson becomes the first Black woman to be elevated to the Supreme Court in the United States.
- Pakistan Election Commission said that general elections are not possible before October this year as it needs seven months to ensure "free, fair, and transparent polls" in the country.
