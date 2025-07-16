Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
One Liner Current Affairs 16 July 2025: PM Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana

One Liner Current Affairs in 16 July 2025: These one-liner updates are presented in a crisp style to help you quickly cover the most important points for RRB, SSC, BANK, and other competitive exams. Today’s highlights include the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana and India Trend Fair 2025.

Jul 16, 2025
One Liner Current Affairs in 16 July 2025

Which country recently launched the advanced communication satellite Dror-1? – Israel

Which state has become India’s leading state in processed potato production? – Gujarat

The Khmer Rouge sites were recently added to the UNESCO Heritage List. In which country are they located? – Cambodia

How many districts will be covered under the “Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana” in 2025-26? – 100

Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh recently inaugurated the India Trend Fair 2025 in which city? – Tokyo

Which Union Minister recently inaugurated the PM Vikas Training Centre in Tilak Nagar, New Delhi? – Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju

How many medals did Indian students win at the 57th International Chemistry Olympiad held in Dubai? – Four

DRDO unveiled India’s first cost-effective advanced carbon fibre foot prosthesis in collaboration with which institute? – AIIMS Bibinagar

