One Liner Current Affairs 16 July 2025: PM Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana

One Liner Current Affairs in 16 July 2025: These one-liner updates are presented in a crisp style to help you quickly cover the most important points for RRB, SSC, BANK, and other competitive exams. Today’s highlights include the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana and India Trend Fair 2025.

Which country recently launched the advanced communication satellite Dror-1? – Israel

Which state has become India’s leading state in processed potato production? – Gujarat

The Khmer Rouge sites were recently added to the UNESCO Heritage List. In which country are they located? – Cambodia

How many districts will be covered under the “Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana” in 2025-26? – 100

Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh recently inaugurated the India Trend Fair 2025 in which city? – Tokyo

Which Union Minister recently inaugurated the PM Vikas Training Centre in Tilak Nagar, New Delhi? – Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju