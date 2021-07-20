Tokyo Olympics 2020: India’s top medals contenders at Tokyo Games

The Tokyo Olympics 2020, the 32nd edition of the Olympic Games is all set to begin from July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The Games were postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

India won six medals (two Silver and four Bronze) at the 2012 Summer Olympics, commonly known as London 2012. Later, India won only two medals (one Silver and one Bronze) at the Rio Olympics 2016.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will witness 228 Indian players. Of all 228, 119 will be competing for medals across 85 different sports. Let us look at India’s top medals contenders at Tokyo Games 2020.

P V Sindhu – Badminton

•P V Sindhu, 26, is an Indian Badminton player. Sindhu is the first Indian woman athlete to have won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016.

•She currently ranks seventh in BWF rankings. In April 2017, she ranked world number two woman Badminton player. She will be the only Indian shuttler at the Tokyo Olympics.

•She had recently reached the semi-finals of the All England Open but did not win. Sindhu has been awarded Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan.

Manu Bhaker – Shooting

•Manu Bhaker, 19, is an Indian shooter. Bhaker ranks 2nd in the world in the 10m air pistol.

•Bhaker will be participating in three events – women’s 25m pistol, 10m air pistol, and 10m air pistol mixed team the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

•Bhaker is the youngest Indian shooter to have won two gold medals at the 2018 ISSG World Cup.

•At the age of 16, Bhaker won the gold medal in women’s 10m air pistol at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Saurabh Chaudhary – Shooting

•Saurabh Chaudhary, 19, is an Indian shooter athlete. Chaudhary is the youngest Indian athlete to have won a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games in the 10m air pistol event.

•Chaudhary won gold in the ISSF Junior World Cup that was held in Suhl, Germany in 2018.

•He is also the only Indian shooter to have won a gold medal in ISSF World Championship, ISSF World Cup, Asian Games, Asian Air Gun Championship, and Youth Olympic Games.

Mary Kom – 51 Kg category, Boxing

•Mary Kom, 38, is an Indian Boxer. Kom is the only female boxer to have won the World Amateur Boxing Championship six times.

•Kom is the only Indian female boxer to have won a bronze medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics in the 51 Kg category.

•The International Boxing Association (AIBA) had also ranked Kom as the world’s number one female light-flyweight.

•She is also the first Indian female boxer who won a gold medal at the Asian Games in 2014 and a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Bajrang Punia – 65 Kg category, Wrestling

•Bajrang Punia, 27, is an Indian freestyle wrestler in the 65-kg weight category. Punia is the only Indian wrestler to have won three medals in the World Wrestling Championships.

•Punia has won a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games, a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, two gold medals at two Asian Championships.

•In 2021, Punia won a silver medal at the Asian Wrestling Championship held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Mirabai Chanu – 49 Kg category, Weightlifting

•Mirabai Chanu, 26, is an Indian weightlifter. In 2014, she won a silver medal in the 48-kg category at the Glasgow edition of the Commonwealth Games.

•In 2017, she won a gold medal in the Women's 48 kg category in the World Weightlifting Championships held at Anaheim, US.

•In 2018, she won a gold medal in the 48-kg category at the Commonwealth Games held at the Gold Coast, Australia. In the same year, she received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna.

•She has also been awarded the Padma Shri for contribution to the sport.

Deepika Kumari – Archery

•Deepika Kumari, 27, is an Indian professional archeress. Kumari currently ranks world number one in archery sport.

•In 2010, she won a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games in both women’s individual and team recurve events.

•Kumari is also the first Indian to have won three gold medals at the 2021 Paris World Cup.

•In 2012, Kumari has been awarded the Arjuna Award, India’s second-highest sporting award.

Neeraj Chopra – Javelin Throw

•Neeraj Chopra, 23, is an Indian Track and Field athlete in the Javelin Throw. Chopra won gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

•Chopra was the 2016 World U20 champion. He was also the first Indian athlete ever to have won a World title in Track and Field at the U20 championship.

•Chopra qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after winning a bronze medal in the Kourtane Games in Finland.

Vinesh Phogat – Wrestling

•Vinesh Phogat, 26, is an Indian wrestler, and cousin of Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari. Vinesh is the first Indian female wrestler who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by virtue of her top-six finish.

•Vinesh won a maiden World Championship medal in the women’s 53 kg. Vinesh is the first Indian woman wrestler to have won gold in both Commonwealth and Asian Games.

•Vinesh has also been the first Indian athlete to be nominated for Laureus World Sports Awards.

India’s Men Hockey Team

•Indian Hockey Team won its first Olympics gold medal in 1928 and the last time in 1980 Summer Olympics held in Moscow, Russia.

•In total, the Indian team has won 8 gold medals, 1 silver medal, and 2 bronze medals in the entire history of competing in the Olympics Games.

•The Indian team currently ranks fourth in the world in the field of hockey.

•The 16-member men’s hockey squad led by Manpreet Singh will be competing in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.