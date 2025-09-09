AAI JE Apply Online 2025: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a notification for the AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, aai.aero. The last date to apply online is September 27. This recruitment drive aims to fill 976 Junior Executive vacancies in Architecture, Civil, Electrical, Electronics, and Information Technology disciplines. The selection of candidates will be based on their scores in GATE 2023, 2024, or 2025.
AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 Overview
AAI released the AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 Notification for 976 posts. Candidates who have cleared GATE exam are eligible to submit their applications. The deadline to apply online is September 27. No forms shall be accepted after the deadline. Check the key highlights of AAI JE Recruitment in the table below.
|
AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025
|
Organization
|
Airports Authority of India (AAI)
|
Posts
|
Junior Executive
|
Vacancies
|
976
|
Discipline
|
Architecture, Civil, Electrical, Electronics, Information Technology
|
Registration Dates
|
28th August to 27th September 2025
|
Education Qualification
|
Bachelor’s degree in relevant discipline
|
Age Limit
|
Not more than 27 years
|
Selection Criteria
|
GATE Score Based (GATE 2023/ 2024/2025)
|
Salary
|
Rs. 40000 – 3% – 140000
|
Official Site
|
aai.aero
AAI JE Apply Online 2025 Link
The Airports Authority of India activated the online application link for 976 Junior Executive posts at aai.aero. Candidates can access the direct apply online link below.
Direct Link to Apply for AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025
AAI JE Apply Online 2025 Last Date
As per the official schedule, the notification for AAI JE Recruitment was released on 19 August, and application process began on 28 August. The online application process will continue till 27 September.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
AAI JE Notification 2025 Release Date
|
19th August 2025
|
Registration Starts
|
28th August 2025
|
Last Date to Submit Applications
|
27th September 2025
|
Last Date to Pay Application Fee
|
27th September 2025
How to Apply for AAI JE Recruitment 2025
-
Go to the official website of AAI at aai.aero
-
Click on the “AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 Apply Online” link available on the homepage.
-
If you are a new user, register yourself by entering basic details such as name, mobile number, and email ID.
-
Log in using the generated credentials
-
Fill in the application form with personal, educational and contact details.
-
Upload scanned copies of the required documents.
-
Pay the application fee through debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI.
-
Submit the AAI JE application form.
-
Download and take a printout of the application form for future use.
AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 Application Fee
-
SC/ST/Females, PWD, and Apprentices (who have completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI): Nil
-
Other Categories: Rs 1000
AAI JE Vacancy 2025
A total of 976 Junior Executive vacancies have been announced by the authorities. These vacancies are to be filled in Architecture, Civil, Electrical, Electronics, and Information Technology disciplines. Check the category-wise vacancies breakdown in the table below.
|
Name of Post
|
Total
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC (NCL)
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwBD (A)
|
PwBD (B)
|
PwBD (C)
|
PwBD (D&E)
|
Junior Executive (Architecture)
|
11
|
04
|
00
|
04
|
02
|
01
|
00
|
01
|
00
|
01
|
Junior Executive (Engineering – Civil)
|
199
|
83
|
17
|
51
|
31
|
17
|
00
|
06
|
03
|
12
|
Junior Executive (Engineering – Electrical)
|
208
|
93
|
19
|
60
|
21
|
15
|
00
|
09
|
04
|
15
|
Junior Executive (Electronics)
|
527
|
215
|
52
|
142
|
79
|
39
|
00
|
00
|
15
|
00
|
Junior Executive (Information Technology)
|
31
|
15
|
03
|
07
|
04
|
02
|
10
|
00
|
00
|
02
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation