AAI JE Apply Online 2025: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a notification for the AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, aai.aero. The last date to apply online is September 27. This recruitment drive aims to fill 976 Junior Executive vacancies in Architecture, Civil, Electrical, Electronics, and Information Technology disciplines. The selection of candidates will be based on their scores in GATE 2023, 2024, or 2025.

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 Overview

