Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
By Meenu Solanki
Sep 9, 2025, 14:52 IST

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited online applications for 976 Junior Executive posts. The online application process has started at aai.aero, and the last date to apply is September 27. Get all details on AAI JE Recruitment 2025 including selection process, eligibility, steps to apply, vacancy breakdown and direct apply online link here.

AAI JE Apply Online 2025: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a notification for the AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, aai.aero. The last date to apply online is September 27. This recruitment drive aims to fill 976 Junior Executive vacancies in Architecture, Civil, Electrical, Electronics, and Information Technology disciplines. The selection of candidates will be based on their scores in GATE 2023, 2024, or 2025.

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 Overview

AAI released the AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 Notification for 976 posts. Candidates who have cleared GATE exam are eligible to submit their applications. The deadline to apply online is September 27. No forms shall be accepted after the deadline. Check the key highlights of AAI JE Recruitment in the table below.

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025

Organization

Airports Authority of India (AAI)

Posts

Junior Executive

Vacancies

976

Discipline

Architecture, Civil, Electrical, Electronics, Information Technology

Registration Dates 

28th August to 27th September 2025

Education Qualification

Bachelor’s degree in relevant discipline

Age Limit

Not more than 27 years

Selection Criteria

GATE Score Based (GATE 2023/ 2024/2025)

Salary

Rs. 40000 – 3% – 140000

Official Site

aai.aero

AAI JE Apply Online 2025 Link

The Airports Authority of India activated the online application link for 976 Junior Executive posts at aai.aero. Candidates can access the direct apply online link below.

Direct Link to Apply for AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025

AAI JE Apply Online 2025 Last Date

As per the official schedule, the notification for AAI JE Recruitment was released on 19 August, and application process began on 28 August. The online application process will continue till 27 September.

Events

Dates

AAI JE Notification 2025 Release Date

19th August 2025

Registration Starts

28th August 2025

Last Date to Submit Applications

27th September 2025

Last Date to Pay Application Fee

27th September 2025

How to Apply for AAI JE Recruitment 2025

  • Go to the official website of AAI at aai.aero

  • Click on the “AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 Apply Online” link available on the homepage.

  • If you are a new user, register yourself by entering basic details such as name, mobile number, and email ID.

  • Log in using the generated credentials

  • Fill in the application form with personal, educational and contact details.

  • Upload scanned copies of the required documents.

  • Pay the application fee through debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI.

  • Submit the AAI JE application form.

  • Download and take a printout of the application form for future use.

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 Application Fee

  • SC/ST/Females, PWD, and Apprentices (who have completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI): Nil

  • Other Categories: Rs 1000

AAI JE Vacancy 2025

A total of 976 Junior Executive vacancies have been announced by the authorities. These vacancies are to be filled in Architecture, Civil, Electrical, Electronics, and Information Technology disciplines. Check the category-wise vacancies breakdown in the table below.

Name of Post

Total

UR

EWS

OBC (NCL)

SC

ST

PwBD (A)

PwBD (B)

PwBD (C)

PwBD (D&E)

Junior Executive (Architecture)

11

04

00

04

02

01

00

01

00

01

Junior Executive (Engineering – Civil)

199

83

17

51

31

17

00

06

03

12

Junior Executive (Engineering – Electrical)

208

93

19

60

21

15

00

09

04

15

Junior Executive (Electronics)

527

215

52

142

79

39

00

00

15

00

Junior Executive (Information Technology)

31

15

03

07

04

02

10

00

00

02

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

