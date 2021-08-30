Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Nishad Kumar wins silver in high jump, Vinod Kumar wins bronze in discus throw

Indian para-athlete Nishad Kumar clinched silver in T46 high jump event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics at the Olympic Stadium on August 29, 2021. He became the second Indian to win a medal at Tokyo Paralympics.

Nishad Kumar won the silver medal with a jump of 2.06m. He also created an Asian Record. He had crossed the 2.02 mark in his first attempt.

US's Roderick Townsend won gold in the event with a jump of 2.15m, while Dallas Wise shared the second spot with Nishad after finishing on the same mark.

Another Indian para-athlete Rampal Chahar finished at the fifth spot with a jump of 1.94m.

Vinod Kumar wins bronze in discus throw

Vinod Kumar won the bronze medal in class F52 discuss throw event, creating a new Asian record at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on August 29.

The Indian para-athlete registered throws of 17.46m, 18.32m, 17.80m, 19.12m, 19.91m, and 19.81m in his six attempts. His best attempt of 19.91m came in the fifth try, which earned him the medal.

Poland's Piotr Kosewicz won the gold medal with his best throw of 20.02m in the second attempt while Croatia's Velimir Sandor won the silver with his best attempt of 19.98m.

Bhavina wins India's first silver at Tokyo Paralympics

Indian table tennis player Bhavina Patel had won the silver medal earlier in the day after losing the gold medal match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in Class 4 women's singles event.

She became the first Indian table tennis player ever to win a medal at the Paralympics and the second female athlete after Deepa Malik to win silver in any Paralympics event. Deepa Malik had won silver at the 2016 Rio Paralympics in women's shot put.