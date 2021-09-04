Tokyo Paralympics: Manish Narwal wins India’s 3rd gold in para shooting

Tokyo Paralympics: Manish Narwal won the gold medal in the P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on September 4, 2021. Narwal won India’s 3rd Gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. Compatriot Singhraj Adana won the silver medal in the same event. Shooter Narwal and Adana took India's medal tally to 15.

19-year-old Narwal made a Paralympic record when he shot a total of 218.2 points to win the Gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. 39-year-old Adana won the Silver medal with 216.7 points. Sergey Malyshev of the Russian Olympic Committee won the Bronze medal with 196.8 points

In the finals, Narwal shot 8.4 and 9.1 while Adana shot 8.5 and 9.4 in their last two shots. Adana has also won the Bronze medal in the P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event on August 31, 2021. The President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate both the Para athletes for winning medals at the Paralympics.

Narwal had shot 533 points to finish at the 7th place while Adana had shot 536 points to finish at the 4th place in the qualifying round at the Asaka Shooting Range. The other Indian shooter Akash finished 27th in the qualifying hence could not reach the finals.

Athletes in the SH1 category have an impairment either in one arm and/ or legs due to amputations or spinal cord injuries, hence the pistol is held with one hand only. P4 is a classification for the mixed 50 air pistol competition.

Earlier, on August 30, 2021, Shooter Avani Lekhara had won India’s 1st Gold medal in shooting at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games. Hours later on the same day, Sumit Antil won India’s 2nd Gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in Men’s Javelin Throw – F64 event.

Who is Manish Narwal?

Manish Narwal is an Indian Paralympic athlete in the Shooting event. Narwal ranks 4th in the world in Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 category, as per the World Shooting Para Sport Rankings. Narwal begin his pistol shooting career in 2016 at Faridabad.

Narwal has won the Gold in the P4 and Silver in P4 team events at the 2021 Para Shooting in the UAE. He had also clinched the Gold in P1 and Silver in P4 in the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta. He also won 3 Bronze medals in P1 and P4 (individual and team) events in the 2019 Sydney Para Shooting World Championships.