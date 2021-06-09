Top 10 most liveable cities: Auckland tops EIU’s Global Liveability Ranking 2021

Auckland topped the EIU Global Liveability Ranking and scored highly on metrics including environment, culture, and education, the EIU reported. New Zealand has been recognized for its successful response to managing and containing coronavirus infection.

“The cities that have risen to the top of the rankings this year are largely the ones that have taken stringent measures to contain the pandemic,” said Upasana Dutt, head of global liveability at The Economist Intelligence Unit.

Cities that have topped the EIU rankings, why?

•Adequate measures by New Zealand at containing the pandemic allowed its cities like Auckland and Wellington to re-open and enjoy a lifestyle similar to pre-pandemic life, Dutt added.

•Adelaide, Osaka, Tokyo, and Wellington made up the top five Asia-Pacific cities on the 2021 edition of the EIU’s annual Global Liveability Ranking.

•Geneva and Zurich in Switzerland were among the non-Asia-Pacific cities to make it to the top 10 on the EIU ranking were for their standard of living.

Cities that plunged in EIU rankings, why?

•Canadian and European cities suffered a major fall in their rankings due to strict lockdowns in place. Vienna, 2020 winner of EIU ranking plunged to 12th rank while Hamburg went to 47th from 34th rank.

•Honolulu in Hawaii was the biggest gainer that jumped to 14th rank after demonstrating a strong response at managing and containing the pandemic.

•Whereas, Damascus, the capital of Syria remained the world’s least liveable city due to the ongoing war. Damascus along with most of the last year’s top 10 least liveable cities in the bottom of EIU rankings remained in the bottom ten this year as well.

How was EIU ranking performed?

•Asia-specific cities dominated the top 10 rankings for their strong response to the pandemic.

•Each city was given a liveability ranking for more than 30 qualitative and quantitative factors spread across five categories including education, infrastructure, healthcare, stability, and culture.

Top 10 most liveable cities according to EIU

•Auckland, New Zealand

•Osaka, Japan

•Adelaide, Australia

•Wellington, New Zealand

•Tokyo, Japan

•Perth, Australia

•Zurich, Switzerland

•Geneva, Switzerland

•Melbourne, Australia

•Brisbane, Australia

What is EIU’s Global Liveability Ranking?

•The Global Liveability Ranking is a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit that ranks 140 cities worldwide on the basis of a liveability score for more than 30 qualitative and quantitative factors spread across five categories including education, infrastructure, healthcare, stability, and culture.

•The 2021 edition of the Global Liveability Ranking by EIU for the first time also took into consideration which cities dealt with the global pandemic in the best way.