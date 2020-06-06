Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 1 June to 6 June 2020

Definition of MSME revised again: Know definition here

Union Cabinet, headed by PM Narendra Modi, has given its approval to the revised definition of MSME. The definition has been redefined after the revision done by FM Nirmala Sitharaman. As per the new Definition, the Medium Unit is now defined as a company with an investment of up to Rs 50 crore and over Rs 250 crore turnover. Know the new definition of MSME here for Micro, Small and Medium companies.

Rohit Sharma nominated for 2020 Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

Cricketer Rohit Sharma has been nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Besides, the BCCI has also nominated Deepti Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma for the Arjuna Awards.

LAC Border Issue between India & China: What is Line of Actual Control?

India and China have been engaged in a stand-off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eatern Ladakh for last few days. The military commanders of India and China are in talks to come to an agreement over the issue of LAC. Know here what is meant by Line of Actual Control, where it is and other details.

Moody's downgrades India's rating to Baa3

Moody's has downgraded India's rating to Baa3 from Baa2 while maintaining a negative outlook. Moody's stated that India faces slower growth for an extended amid the COVID-19 crisis. It will make it challenging for the policy makers to implement policies to revive Indian Economy. Know what is Baa3 rating here.

Government launches PM SVANIDHI Scheme to help street vendors

Central Government has launched the PM SVANIDHI scheme to enable street vendors improve their livelihood conditions. The scheme, abbreviated as Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi, is a micro-credit facility that will provide the vendors with affordable loans.

PM Modi invited to G7 Summit by US President Trump

United States President Donald Trump and PM Modi held telephonic conversation on June 2, 2020. During the talks, PM Narendra Modi was invited for the G7 meeting by Preisdent Trump. Besides this, both the leaders discussed various issues including Indo-China LAC Border dispute and COVID-19 pandemic.

India to soon get re-elected as UNSC non-permanent member

India will soon get re-elected as the non-permanent member of United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The election will be done in June 2020. India has been nominated from the Asia Pacific region for the seat and is sole contender from the region.

Cabinet approves ordinance for ‘One India, One Agriculture Market’

Union Cabinet has approved an ordinance to pave the way for ‘One India, One Agriculture Market’. The ordinance will lead to setting up of a singly ecosystem wherein traders and farmers can purchase and sell the agricultural produce as per their choice.

Unlock 1.0: Check here Guidelines for Religious Places, Malls, Restaurants

The Guidelines for shopping malls, restaurants and religious places have been issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare under Unlock 1.0. The Ministry has listed down the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be followed by people visiting these places.

India proposes to donate USD 15 million for GIVA, Global Vaccine Alliance

PM Modi has pledged donation of USD 15 million for the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GIVA). The donation was proposed during the Global Vaccine Summit that was held virtually and was hosted by the United Kingdom (UK).