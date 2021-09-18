Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 13 September to 18 September 2021

Bhupendra Patel becomes new Chief Minister of Gujarat

Bhupendra Patel has become the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat after the resignation of the former CM Vijay Rupani. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Bhupendra Patel after his sworn-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Vijay Rupani showed his support to the new Chief Minister and said that "Bhupendra Patel is capable’.

Missile tests conducted by North Korea

North Korea has test-fired a new long-range cruise missile. The move came amid International sanctions as well as North Korea’s standoff with the US over its nuclear programme. As per the pictures available, after the missile test, a missile being fired can be seen from a launch vehicle and another in horizontal flight.

India, Singapore initiative for faster payment

UPI-PayNow linkage for fast payment has been announced by Singapore and India. The target set for the operationalization of the system is July 2022. The linkage between Singapore’s PayNow and India’s UPI will facilitate the customers to make low-cost, quick fund transfers on a reciprocal basis.

US to host first-ever in-person Quad Summit

The President of the United States Joe Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad summit in the US. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit the country for the strategic summit which will be held on September 24. The Quad is the strategic grouping of four powerful nations- India, Japan, the US, and Australia.

Tamil Nadu made encroachment of temple land non-bailable offence

A bill has been passed by the government of Tamil Nadu that makes any form of encroachment of religious institutions' properties a non-bailable offence. A massive drive has been launched by the state Government to retrieve the temple lands that have been encroached in various areas.

Check details about QUAD

TIME announces 100 most influential people

A list of the 100 most influential people of the year 2021 has been released by TIME which includes PM Modi, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee and CEO of SII Adar Poonawalla. Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Taliban government has also been named on the list.

New Strategic Defence Pact by US, UK and Australia

A new defence pact between the US, UK and Australia has been announced by the President of the US Joe Biden. AUKUS will facilitate the sharing of advanced technologies, cyber underwater systems, artificial intelligence and long-range capabilities. The pact has been formed just a few days before the Quad summit which is scheduled to be held in the US.

Virat Kohli steps down as T20 Captain

The Captain of the Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli announced that he has decided to step down as the T20 captain of the team after the men's T20 World Cup. However, Kohli will remain captain for the Test and ODI formats. He informed regarding his decision through a note on Instagram and Twitter.

UNCTAD gets first woman Secretary-General

Rebecca Grynspan from Costa Rica has become the first woman secretary-general of UNCTAD. She is also the former vice-president of Costa Rica and has also held various vital positions with the UN. Rebecca Grynspan will serve as the Secretary-General of UNCTAD for a period of 4 years.