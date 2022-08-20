Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 15 August to 20 August 2022

Tamil Nadu notifies its 5th Elephant Reserve

The Government of Tamil Nadu has notified its 5th Elephant Reserve in the state at Agathiyamalai in Tirunelveli district. The Agasthiyamalai Elephant Reserve will be spread across 1,197.48 sq. km of land and will cover Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli areas.

RBI’s new Digital Lending norms

The Reserve Bank of India announced new digital lending rules or norms to regulate digital loans and check malpractices. The announcement of RBI’s new norms for digital lending comes at a time when the sector has been reporting an increased number of cheating and malpractices.

All India Football Federation banned by FIFA

FIFA - the apex governing body for football in the world has announced that it has banned AIFF with immediate effect. The ban by FIFA on AIFF - All India Football Federation comes following a crisis that has been brewing at the football’s apex regulator in the country for months.

Asia’s Largest compressed biogas plant

Asia's largest Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant has begun its commercial operations in Sangrur, Punjab. A formal announcement about commissioning of the Asia’s Largest Compressed Biogas Plant was confirmed by the New and Renewable Energy Minister Aman Arora on 12th August 2022.

Government adds 11 more wetlands to Ramsar Sites

On the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day, the country has added 11 more wetlands to the list of Ramsar sites in the country. The addition of 11 more wetlands to the list of Ramsar sites takes India’s overall tally of such sites to 75 on the occasion of the 75th year of Independence.

Steel Rag Road in Arunachal Pradesh

Border Roads Organization (BRO) will build Steel Slag Road in Arunachal Pradesh on a pilot project basis. The Steel Slag Road will be a first-of-its-kind project and will be able to withstand heavy rains and adverse climatic conditions.

India’s first 3-D Printed Cornea

India’s first 3D-printed Cornea Developed in Hyderabad by Researchers from L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H), and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB). It has been developed by the Hyderabad-based research team has been 3D printed and transplanted into a rabbit’s eye.

William Ruto becomes President of Kenya

William Ruto has been elected as the President of Kenya in the General Elections which were held on August 9, 2022. William Ruto beat five-time contender Raila Odinga by a small margin to become the next President of the country. Since 2013, William Ruto has been the Deputy President of Kenya.

Government announces ban on 8 YouTube Channels

The Government of India has announced a ban on 8 YouTube Channels including 7 Indian and 1 Pakistani Channel for spreading Fake news and disinformation. According to the official release by the Government of India, the channels have been blocked under the IT Rules, 2021.

Chenab Bridge gets golden joint

Chenab Railway Bridge, which is being constructed as part of the Kashmir Railway project got its Golden Joint on 14th August 2022. On Saturday, the Indian Railways announced the inauguration of Chenab Bridge's Golden Joint.