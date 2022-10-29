Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 24 October to 29 October 2022

Myanmar added to list of high risk countries

Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has included Myanmar on the list of high-risk countries called as ‘Black List’ with ‘strategic deficiencies in regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing. The city was added to the FATF list of high-risk nations for its failure to mark strategic deficiencies as committed by it in February 2020.

Rishi Sunak becomes first Indian-origin UK Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak becomes the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the U.K. from Britain’s Conservative Party. Sunak succeeded the throne after Liz Truss resigned within 45 days of her appointment, becoming the shortest ruling PM.

ISRO launches LVM3 M2

Indian Space Research Organization launched its first commercial mission of Launch Vehicle Mark 3(LVM3) M2 satellite. LVM3 launch by ISRO will enhance the confidence at the International level to look out for commercial satellite launches. All 36 satellites of One Web were slung into orbit in batches of four.

BCCI announces equal pay for Indian men and women cricketers

As a first step in tackling discrimination, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced to pay equal match fees for both men and women cricketers in India. As per BCCI secretary, Jay Shah in a series of tweets said that the Indian cricket board is implementing a pay equity policy for its contracted women players.

Two Indian beaches enter the coveted list of Blue Beaches

Two more Indian Beaches, Minicoy Thundi and Kadmat have entered the coveted list of Blue Beaches according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The country now has 12 Blue Flag beaches, an eco-label honored as the cleanest beaches in the world.

2022 Sakharov Freedom Prize

The people of Ukraine have been awarded its annual Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought by the European Parliament. The award is given to honour their fight against Russia’s invasion. The “European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said that they are standing on their beliefs and fighting for their values. They are safeguarding their democracy, freedom, and rule of law.

Gujarat to get project with TATAs and Airbus

Tata and Airbus will soon manufacture transport planes for the military in Gujarat. The state has landed a massive deal and the cost of the project is Rs 22,000 crore or 2.66 billion dollars. The total expense of the project is Rs 21,935 crore. The planes can also be used for civilian purposes.

Elon Musk takes over Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has become new in charge of Twitter after finalizing a $44 billion deal. The decision came after the rising doubts about his intentions of following through with the mentioned acquisition deal. Earlier in April 2021, Twitter accepted Elon Musk’s proposal of buying the social media service privately.

Orbital Rail Corridor project

Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of the Orbital Rail Corridor Project in Faridabad, Haryana. Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC) project is part of the Transport Infrastructure Corridor in Haryana in the approved Master Plan for the National Capital Region.

Approval for gene modified mustard

The Government of India has granted environmental clearance for the indigenously developed genetically modified (GM) mustard seeds. The latest decision has paved a way for the commercial use of its first genetically modified food crop.