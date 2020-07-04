Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 29 June to 4 July 2020

Madhya Pradesh has launched the ‘Kill Corona’ campaign in order to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus. Under this campaign, the MP Government has undertaken the screening of all the households in the state. Apart from screening the people, the campaign will help generate health awareness.

Government reappoints KK Venugopal as Attorney General of India

President Ram Nath Kovind has reappointed KK Venugopal as the Attorney General of India. The term of Attorney General Venugopal has been extended for one year. He was earlier appointed as Attorney General in 2017 in the month of July after the resignation of Mukul Rohatgi.

PM Modi extends Garib Kalyan Yojana till November 2020

PM Narendra Modi on June 30, 2020 extended the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana till November 2020, while addressing the nation. The scheme has been extended to support migrants and poor labourers across the country even during the festivals such as Diwali and Chhat Puja.

Government declares Nagaland as disturbed area under AFSPA till December 2020

Nagaland has been declared as "disturbed area" under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA). The Central Government took this decision after exercising its powers under Section 3 of AFSPA. Nagaland will remain as "Disturbed Area" till the end of December 2020.

RBI conducts OMO Operations: What is OMO or Operation Twist?

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted the fresh OMO - Open Market Operations on July 2. Under the OMO, RBI purchased and sold the Government Securities worth Rs 10000 crore each to manage liquidity situation in the market. Know here what is meant by Open Market Operations and why are they conducted.

Russia approve new constitutional changes, Vladimir Putin to stay as President till 2036

Russians have given their approval for the new constitutional reforms proposed by the Russian government led by President Vladimir Putin. The constitutional reforms will pave the way for Putin to stay as the President for 16 more years till 2036.

Delhi CM inaugurates India’s First Plasma Bank: Know who can donate and How

India’s first Plasma bank has been inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients. The plasma bank is set up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Science in Delhi. The Bank will accept the Plasma donated by the patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

Renowned Choreographer Saroj Khan passes away

Choreographer Saroj Khan died on July 3, 2020 following the cardiac arrest. She was 71 and is survived by her husband and three children. Khan was COVID-19 positive and was expected to recover soon. She will be remembered for choreographing iconic tracks like Ek Do Teen from Tezaab, Dola Re Dola from Devdas and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met.

India’s Forex Reserves ranked as 5th largest in world

India's foreign exchange reserves have been ranked as fifth largest in world, valued at over USD 500 billion. The Top four countries with highest Forex Reserves are China, Japan, Switzerland and Russia, as per IMF - International Monetary Fund.

PM Modi visits Ladakh, meets injured soldiers at Galwan Valley

Prime Minister Modi visited Ladakh on July 3, 2020 amid the risimg Indo-China tensions at LAC border. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Army Chief MM Naravane and Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat. He met soldiers at Galwan Valley who got injured during the clash.