Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: April 17 to April 23 2023

SpaceX Developed Starship Tripped During its Flight

Elon Musk declares the flight failure as an important lesson for the whole team of the SpaceX Agency. Starship was lifted off from Texas, US. However, it resulted in a system explosion within minutes as a frozen valve occurred in the pressurization system. The founder, Elon says that the team will prepare for its next testing to happen within a few months.

Syria Becomes World’s Largest Narcotic Dealer

Syria has now been titled the world’s largest manufacturer of a drug called Captagon. This hazardous pill is used on various occasions such as for youth parties, dieters, double shifters, etc. It was found that 30 to 57 billion dollars of Captagon were sold overseas on an annual basis.

Clean Ganga Project Launched for Rs 638 crore

During NMC Meeting, two big programs have been laid out for River Ganga and River Hindon. The Ministry of Jal Shakti revealed the amount of Rs 638 crore for the missions. This will be initiated to curb pollution in UP’s Shamli district. Four projects worth Rs 407.39 crore have been decided for the cleaning of the Hindon River.

Toyota Company Launched ‘Wheels on Web’

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has opened a digital store named ‘Wheels on Web’. Customers can view, purchase and book their favourite models of cars. This is the nation’s first-of-its-kind B2C platform which is made available across Bangalore. The buyers can get their vehicles delivered to their homes.

India’s First Water Metro to be Opened in Kochi

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first-ever Water Metro in Kochi, Kerala. This metro has been built at a cost of Rs 1,136.83 crore. With this, 10 island communities across Kochi and surrounding the region. Modi will visit Kerala on April 25, 2023. He will also go for more projects in places like Madhya Pradesh, Daman and Diu, etc.

Dominic Raab Resigns after Bullying Scandal

UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab steps down from his position after he experienced criticising comments on his behaviour. He was Rishi Sunak’s assistant and deputy minister and the investigation report was sent by the barrister Adam Tolley. However, there is no proof of such tormenting conduct. Mr Raab becomes the 3rd minister to resign in a period of 6 months.

Elon Removed Blue Tick Verifications on Twitter

Elon Musk starts an initiative of eliminating blue checks from all Twitter profiles. He urges people to get a subscription in order to get verified on this platform. There are some eligibility criteria and policies laid out regarding the Twitter Blue version. On the web, users will have to pay $8/month or $84/year whereas in India this would be available at Rs 650/month and Rs 900/month for phones.

First Hybrid Solar Eclipse After 10 Years

On April 20, 2023, a hybrid solar eclipse was experienced by residents of Exmouth, Australia. It was not visible across India but this unique cosmic activity was witnessed in Australian cities and some parts of Southeast Asia. This rare phenomenon is termed a Hybrid Solar Eclipse as it happens when Moon shadows around Earth’s surface. It is a mixture of both an annular and a total eclipse.

India invites Pakistan & Goa for SCO Meet 2023

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to be organised by India is scheduled for May 4 and May 5, 2023. While Pakistan and China as the member states have been officially invited by the country, the foreign ministry confirms the visit of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to India. This will be the first time in the history of the past 12 years that Pakistan’s minister will come to our place. SCO Group comprises 8 nations.

Elon Musk to Launch TruthGPT against ChatGPT

Famous personality operating top businesses, Elon Musk comes up with the idea of creating TruthGPT which will offer truth and transparency to its users. This chatbot stands in competition with OpenAI’s trending ChatGPT. He proclaims that this device will understand the language and will have prior knowledge of the universe of which human beings are a part and it is less likely to hurt people out here.

