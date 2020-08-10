Top 5 Current Affairs: 10 August 2020

PM Modi releases Rs 17,000 crores for farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

Prime Minister Modi has released Rs. 17,000 crores fund into bank accounts of over 8.5 crores farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. PM Narendra Modi launched Rs 1 lakh crore worth financing facility under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund for entrepreneurs, farmer groups, agri-startups, agri-tech players.

Indonesia’s Mt. Sinabung erupts spewing ash into sky

The Mount Sinabung of Indonesia erupted on August 10, emitting massive tower of ash and smoke into the sky. The volcano shot up massive amount of ash and smoke into the sky, forming a 16,400 feet long smoke tower in the air. A thick layer of ash covered the nearby areas. The volcano has been highly active since 2013.

Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra inaugurated at Raj Ghat

PM Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra at Raj Ghat, New Delhi under the Swachh Bharat Mission. During the inaugural ceremony at the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, PM Modi watched a short video based on the theme ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’. The centre will help people get familiar with the cleanliness campaign.

Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Policy 2020-23 launched

The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Policy 2020-23 was launched on August 10, 2020. The policy was unveiled by the AP Industries Minister Gautam Reddy. The policy aims to promote holistic regional development by channeling the untapped industrial potential in the state. Under the policy, the state government looks forward to open 30 development centres.

Submarine Optical Fibre Cable inaugurated; connects Chennai, Port Blair

PM Modi inaugurated the Submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) through video conferencing on August 10. The OFC connects Chennai and Port Blair. The project began on December 30, 2018, when PM Modi laid the foundation stone at Port Blair.