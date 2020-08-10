PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Submarine Optical Fibre Cable connecting Chennai, Port Blair

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair on August 10, 2020 via video conferencing. The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone for this project on December 30, 2018 at Port Blair.

While delivering his inaugural address, the Prime Minister stated that completing the work of laying 2,300 km long cable undersea before the scheduled time is praiseworthy. He highlighted that deep-sea surveys, maintaining cable quality and laying cable using special ships is not easy.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair, via video conferencing.



PM Modi further stated that the optical fibre cable project, which connects Andaman & Nicobar with rest of the country is a symbol of our commitment towards ease of living. He stated that this will enable thousands of families in Andaman and Nicobar to get access to online classes, tourism, digital banking, online shopping or telemedicine.

Significance

The Prime Minister empasised that tourists going to Andaman will get a huge benefit of this facility because better net connectivity has become the first priority of any tourist destination.

High Impact Projects

PM Modi further stated that High Impact Projects are now being expanded in 12 islands of Andaman and Nicobar. He reiterated that while a key problem of the island - mobile & internet connectivity- has been resolved, the centre is working on strengthening physical connectivity through road, air and water.

Deep-draft Greenfield Seaport

The Prime Minister added saying that India's first deep-draft greenfield seaport at West Coast has also received principal approval after almost three decades. The construction work of the deep-draft inner harbour has begun at East Coast.

Key Highlights

• The Submarine Optical Fibre Cable will also connect Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep, Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Long Island, and Rangat.

• This will enable delivery of faster and more reliable mobile and landline telecom services to Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

• This enhanced telecom and Broadband connectivity will in turn help boost tourism and employment generation in the Islands and give the much-needed impetus to the economy and raise standards of living.

• The better connectivity will also facilitate smooth delivery of e-Governance services such as telemedicine and tele-education and small enterprises will benefit from opportunities in e-commerce.

• The educational institutions will also be able utilize enhanced availability of bandwidth for learning and knowledge sharing. The submarine Optical Fibre Cable link is expected to deliver 2x200 Gbps bandwidth between Port Blair and Chennai and 2x100 Gbps bandwidth between Port Blair and the other islands.

• The provision of robust, reliable and high-speed telecom and Broadband services in these Islands is being seen as a landmark achievement. This will also enable an improvement in 4G mobile services in the Union Territory, which were constrained earlier due to limited backhaul bandwidth provided via satellite.

• Better connectivity is also expected to benefit Business Process Outsourcing services and other medium and large enterprises.

Background

The Submarine Optical Fibre Cable project was funded by the centre through the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) under the Union Communication Ministry's Department of Telecommunications.

The project was executed by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), while Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) was the Technical Consultant.

The entire optical fibre cable covering 2300 km has been laid at a cost of Rs 1224 crore. It has been completed before the scheduled time.