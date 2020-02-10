Top 5 Current Affairs: 10 February 2020

Oscars 2020: Full list of winners

92nd Academy Awards, also known as Oscars 2020, announced. The awards were presented at a ceremony held at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, USA. The film “Parasite” became the first foreign-language film ever to win the Best Picture award at Oscars 2020. Actor Brad Pitt won the Oscars for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for his film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. Check here the full list of winners.

First-ever 'Jerusalem-Mumbai Festival' to be held soon

The first-ever 'Jerusalem-Mumbai Festival' will be held on February 15, 2020 in Mumbai to showcase special links between Mumbai & Jerusalem. The festival will not only promote cultural ties between India and Israel, but it will also demonstrate the unique cultural traditions of both the cities. The festival will be organised by Jerusalem Municipality in collaboration with the Federation of India-Israel Chamber of Commerce and Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai.

Top 20 Smart Cities to help bottom 20 as ‘Sister Cities’: Urban Affairs Ministry

The top 20 best performing smart cities will be now paired as 'sister cities' with 20 poorly performing smart cities. The move was announced by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Going by this, Varanasi will guide Amritsar; Ahmadabad will help Chandigarh and so on.

Pullela Gopichand receives IOC’s ‘honourable mention’

Pullela Gopichand recently received an "honourable mention" for his contribution as Indian badminton coach at the IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards 2019. He became the first-ever Indian to receive this prestigious honour. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recognised Gopichand’s efforts to support athletes across sports.

SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act

The Supreme Court on February 10, 2020 upheld the constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act 2018. The apex court ruled that pre-arrest bail can be only granted in extraordinary situations wherein the bail denial would indicate miscarriage of justice.