Top 5 Current Affairs: 10 September 2021

New Governors list

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind has appointed former Army Officer Gurmit Singh as the new Governor of Uttarakhand. He has also made a number of other new appointments of Governors involving five states. Lieutenant-General Gurmit Singh will succeed Baby Rani Maurya as the new Governor of Uttarakhand, who had recently submitted her resignation.

Indian Railways shuts down IROAF

The Indian Railways Organization of Alternate Fuel has been shut down by the Railways Ministry, However, it has been assured that there will be no impact on the ongoing projects or tenders in any manner. IROAF was an organization that was formed to promote green energy across the Indian Railway Network. The work of IROAF will now be transferred to the Northern Railways.

Eyes in sky project approved by the Central Government

The Central Government has given its final approval to the mega IAF project. The project is worth Rs 10,990 crores. Under this, 6 AEW&C (Airborne Early Warning and Control) aircraft will be built to increase the surveillance capability of IAF along the borders with China and Pakistan.

3,200 years old civilization in Tamil Nadu

An excavation in Sivakalai in the Tuticorin district in Tamil Nadu has confirmed that civilization had flourished on the banks of the Porunai river 3,200 years ago. The carbon dating found that the paddy in the urn, which was discovered during excavation, belonged to 1,155 BCE. Tamil Nadu government has also announced that the state government will set up the Porunai museum at the cost of Rs. 15 crores.

MARSAM Missile system handed over to IAF

A medium-range surface-to-air-missile (MRSAM) system has been successfully inducted in IAF. The missile system is capable of knocking out aerial threats at a range of 70 km. The Union Defence Minister defined the capability of MARSAM as a game-changer in India’s air defence. The system has been jointly developed by DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries.