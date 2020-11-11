Top 5 Current Affairs: 11 November 2020

Online news, films, audio-visual programmes brought under Information and Broadcasting Ministry

The Central Government has passed an order bringing online news, films, audio-visual programmes, digital content providers such as Netflix under the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry. Up till now, there was no autonomous body to govern the digital content. The move comes following the October 2020 ruling of the Supreme Court, asking centre’s response over regulating the Over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

Bahrain PM Sheikh Khalifa dies at 84

The Prime Minister of Bahrain, Sheikh Khalifa passed away on November 11, 2020. He was 84. Prince Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa was the world's longest-serving Prime Minister. Prince Khalifa took over the post of Bahrain’s Prime Minister since its independence in 1971.

PM-KUSUM scheme: Government increases scheme's goal to 30.8 GW of solar capacity

The Government has scaled-up the target of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyaan (PM-KUSUM) scheme to achieve 30.8 GW (gigawatt) solar capacity by the year 2022. The Union New and Renewable Energy Ministry issued an official order in this regard.

Australia-India Water Centre launched: Know all about it

The Australia-India Water Centre was inaugurated through a webinar on November 6, 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Water Centre is a joint initiative of India's IIT Guwahati, Australia's University of Western Sydney and 21 other partners of both the countries. The centre will pave way for long-term collaboration between the nations in water research and education.

PLI scheme approved for ten more sectors to boost manufacturing

The Union Cabinet has granted its approval to add 10 more sectors under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme to boost domestic manufacturing. For this purpose, the government has approved the financial outlay of around Rs. 2 lakh crores over a period of 5 years.