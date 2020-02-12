Top 5 Current Affairs: 12 February 2020

Arvind Kejriwal to be sworn-in as Delhi Chief Minister on February 16

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal will be sworn-in as Chief Minister of Delhi on February 16, 2020. The Aam Aadmi Party registered a landslide victory in Delhi Elections 2020. AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member assembly; BJP won 8 and Congress failed to open its account.

Government to introduce new One Rupee Currency Note

The Central Government recently announced to introduce new Re 1 currency note with security features. The all-new one rupee note will have several watermarks. The value of the currency note will be mentioned in 15 different Indian languages. The note will contain an image of ‘Sagar Samrat’, the oil exploration platform.

WHO renames Coronavirus as COVID-19

The World Health Organization on February 11, 2020 official renamed Coronavirus as ‘COVID-19’. So far, the deadly coronavirus has caused over 1000 deaths in China, which is more than the number of deaths caused by the SARs outbreak of 2003. Coronavirus originated in China; however, the virus has now spread in various countries. India has also reported 3 cases of Coronavirus from Kerala.

US approves sale of Air Defence System to India

US Government recently gave approval for the sale of Integrated Air Defense Weapon System (IDWS) at USD 1.9 billion to India. The deal will be officially sealed during the visit of US President Donal Trump to India. President Trump will visit India during February 23-February 26, 2020. This air defence system will help India expand its existing air defence system.

UP Cabinet approves Ground Water Act-2020

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet recently approved the Ground Water Act 2020 with an aim to improve the groundwater level. The Act makes it mandatory for residents to install submersible pumps. The Cabinet also made it mandatory to install a rainwater harvesting system in private and government schools & colleges.