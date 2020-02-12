UP Cabinet approves Ground Water Act-2020 to improve ground water levels

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved the Ground Water Act-2020 on February 11, 2020 to improve the falling groundwater level.

The Ground Water Act makes registration mandatory for installing submersible pumps. An online registration facility has been made available for the same.

Besides this, the UP government has made rainwater harvesting system mandatory in all private and government schools and colleges.

Ground Water Act-2020

• The Ground Water Act-2020 is aimed at improving the quality of the groundwater level.

• Under the act, farmers as well as domestic users will not be required to pay any amount to use the pumps.

• The act also provides for strict punishment and penalty against those who pollute the groundwater through boring pipes.

• Under the act, all boring companies will need to get their registration done. They will also have to update all the information in every three months.

• Further, the map of government and private buildings will be cleared when they have a provision to install rainwater harvesting system.

Penalty and Punishment

A person caught polluting the groundwater level for the first time will be punished from 6 months to 1 year with a penalty ranging from Rs 2-5 lakhs.

The person caught in the act for the second time will have to face punishment for up to 2-5years and pay a penalty of Rs 5-10lakh.

A person caught for the third time will face punishment from 5-7 years and will have to pay penalty amounting to Rs 10-20 lakh.