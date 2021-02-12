Top 5 Current Affairs: 12 February 2021

US President Biden revokes Trump's emergency order for US-Mexico border wall construction

US President Joe Biden has revoked the emergency order for the construction of the US-Mexico border wall on February 11, 2021. The order was issued by former US President Donald Trump. While revoking the order, President Biden stated that his administration will ensure that no more American taxpayer money gets diverted for the border wall construction.

Civil Aviation Ministry hikes air travel fare by 30 percent

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has hiked the fares for air travel by 30% up to Rs 5,600. The order issued by the Ministry stated that the fare hike is a routine change. As per the aviation experts, the price hike in fare is due to the rise in fuel prices. With this, the upper price band will be increased to Rs 24,200 on 180-210 minute flights.

Robert Irwin awarded as Wildlife Photographer of 2020 for his bushfire image

17-year-old Robert Irwin was awarded with the People's Choice Award 2020 of Natural History Museum. Irwin was chosen as Wildlife Photographer of the Year for the image of 2019/2020 Australian summer bushfires taken from drone. He is the son of late Steve Irwin, the Australian wildlife conservationist.

Vijayanagara becomes 31st district of Karnataka

Vijayanagara has become the 31st district of Karnataka with Hosapete as its headquarters. Vijayanagara districts was named after the capital of the Vijayanagar Empire and was carved out of the ore-rich Ballari district. The notification in this regard was issued by Karnataka Government on February 8, 2021.

Specialty Steel included under Production Linked Incentive

The Union Minister for Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on February 10, 2021 informed the Rajya Sabha that the ‘Specialty Steel’ has been included under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. The move will help improve the availability of ‘specialty steel’ in India.