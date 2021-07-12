Top 5 Current Affairs: 12 July 2021

Italy wins Euro 2020 Championship

Italy has won the Euro 2020 Championship in the penalty shootout against England. The team edged out the host country England 3-2 and won their second Euro title since 1968. The football championship was held from June 11 to July 11, 2021. The goalkeeper of Italy Gianluigi Donnarumma was named as the player of the tournament.

Uttar Pradesh population bill, 2021

The UP Government announced a new population bill on World Population Day on July 11, 2021. The draft of the population bill, prepared by the UP Law Commission, aims at controlling the population menace in the state. UP is India’s most populous state, with a population of around 220 million.

India’s first LNG plant in Nagpur

The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the country’s first Liquefied Natural Gas Plant in Nagpur. LNG is a clean and cost-effective fuel which has the capability of decreasing Logistics costs. During the inauguration, the Transport Minister also informed about the government’s plan on different alternative fuels.

Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh

After a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh, many parts of the state have been witnessing heavy rains. The rainfall has led to flash floods in Dharamshala and has swept away houses. It has also triggered landslides and heavy flooding in the city. On the other hand, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand have also witnessed rain in the past day.

Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon 2021 men’s final

Serbian player Novak Djokovic has won the 20th Grand Slam. The world number one continued his dominance on the tennis court and defeated Italy’s Matteo Berrettini to win the Wimbledon 2021 Men’s Final Title. The player has now joined the likes of Roger Federer and Rafale Nadal to win the most singles titles in men’s tennis (20 each).