Top 5 Current Affairs: 12 May 2020

FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup to be held in February 2021

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on May 12, 2020 declared that the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup will now be held during February 17, 2021 - March 7, 2021 in India. The tournament was earlier scheduled to be held on November 2, 2020. However, the AIFF had to cancel it due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Goa Government to soon develop SOP for tourists

Goa Government will soon be developing the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for tourists visiting the state. The announcement regarding the same was made by Goa CM Pramod Sawant following his meeting with PM Modi along with other Chief Ministers through Videoconferencing. Goa has been declared Coronavirus-Free as there have been no cases of the deadly virus in the state for over a month.

Government integrates 177 new mandis with eNam platform

The Union Agricultural Ministry recently integrated 177 new mandis with National Agriculture Market (eNAM) platform. The move is expected to enable farmers sell their produce online. As of now, there are over 950 eNAM mandis in India.

Union Health Ministry to hold Sero Survey

The Union Health Ministry will be conducting the population-based Sero survey in a few districts to monitor the trends of COVID-19 infection. Under the survey, the ministry will collect throat and nasal swabs for RT-PCR tests. These tests will be done in addition to the routine testing.

Railway guidelines launched for passengers who travel amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Indian Railways has partially resumed its services on May 12, 2020 in a graded manner, wherein 15 pairs of special trains will be running from New Delhi to select cities. These 30 trains will be plying in addition to the shramik special trains.