Top 5 Current Affairs: 13 May 2020

MSME Definition Changed: Check new Definition here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has changed the definition of the MSME on the basis of investment limit and turnover to enable the growth of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. Check here new definition of MSME and other measures announced to revive the sector.

Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan unveiled to revive Indian Economy

PM Narendra Modi on May 12, 2020 announced the economic package, Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan worth Rs 20 lakh crore to revive the Indian Economy and make India self-reliant during this COVID-19 crisis situation. The economic package will focus on liquidity, land, labour and laws and will pave the way for "Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

‘FIR Aapke Dwar’ launched in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Government has launched ‘FIR Aapke Dwar' yojana wherein people need not visit the Police Station to lodge FIR. The Scheme was launched by MP Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra at the new police control room. The scheme is currently being implemented in 23 police stations.

Telangana becomes first Indian state to regulate crop cultivation

Telangana recently became the first Indian state to tell farmers what to grow as a part of its pilot project. The government will now be regulating the cultivation of crops and will limit the growing of paddy crops to just 50 lakh acres. The state government has also regulated the cultivation of Red Gram to 10 lakh acres.

India sees decline in CO2 emissions for first time in 40 years

India has witnessed a decline in emissions of CO2 levels for the first time in past four decades. The fall in carbon emissions has been attributed to nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19, decline in electricity usage and a weakened demand for fossil fuels. The carbon dioxide emissions fell by around 30 percent in April.