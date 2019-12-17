Top 5 Current Affairs: 17 December 2019

WEF Gender Gap Index: India slips to 112th rank, in bottom 5 on health, economic fronts

As per the Gender Gap Index 2019, India slipped to 112th position, moving four places downwards in gender equality due to growing disparity against women’s participation in the Indian economy. India is among the bottom five countries in terms of women’s health. As per the Index, Iceland is the most gender-neutral country. The Gender Gap Index was released by the World Economic Forum (WEF),

SC sets up committee for speedy disposal of rape cases

The Supreme Court constituted a two-judge committee for speedy disposal of rape cases in India. The members of the committee are Justices R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah. The committee was constituted by the Chief Justice Bobde by exercising his administrative powers. The rape cases will be monitored at the High Courts.

Supreme Court refuses to intervene in Jamia case, asks petitioners to approach High Court

The Supreme Court refused to hear the petitions filed against police atrocities on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University. The petitioners have been asked to approach the jurisdictional High Court for the matter. The apex court identified the matter as the law and order problem and it does not have to intervene in it.

Former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf awarded death penalty

Former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf was awarded the death penalty for imposing emergency in Pakistan in 2007. The judgement was delivered by a three-member special bench comprising Waqar Ahmad Seth, Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court and Justices Shahid Karim and Nazar Akbar.

What is the difference between CAB and NRC?

The passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 has triggered protests in various part of the country, especially in north-east, West Bengal and New Delhi. The protests turned violent when public buses were torched and burnt, leading to police atrocities on students of Jamia Millia Islamia.