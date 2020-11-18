Top 5 Current Affairs: 18 November 2020

Maharashtra's Parbhani district to have Asia's first solar powered Textile Mill

Asia's first ever solar powered Textile Mill will come up in Parbhani district of Maharashtra. The Jai Bhawani women cooperative textile mill will soon operate on solar power, becoming the 1st Solar Powered textile mill of Asia. Under this new project, many women of the district are expected to get employment.

PM Modi to hold summit with Luxembourg PM on 19th November

PM Narendra Modi is going to hold a summit with Luxembourg Prime Minister, Xavier Bettel on November 19, 2020. The summit will be held virtually and will be the first stand-alone summit between both the nations in past two decades. The summit will be aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation between the nations in various fields.

Chapare Virus: How does it spread & what are its symptoms?

The United States' Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently confirmed that Chapare Virus, that causes haemorrhagic fever like Ebola, can be transmitted from human to human. The news comes at a time when the governments, healthcare workers, and scientists globally are already battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Know all about the deadly virus here.

India to now host 2022 U-17 Women’s World Cup; 2021 edition cancelled by FIFA

The Bureau of FIFA Council on November 17, 2020 cancelled the U-17 Women’s World Cup 2021, which was set to be hosted by India, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. India will now host the U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022. The FIFA has also cancelled Women’s U-20 World Cup, which was scheduled to be held in Costa Rica.

WEF shortlists 4 Indian cities to pioneer roadmap to adopt technology for smart cities

World Economic Forum (WEF) on November 17, 2020 selected four Indian cities to pioneer a roadmap for smart cities. These cities are Indore, Bengaluru, Faridabad and Hyderabad. The WEF has selected a total of 36 cities worldwide as a part of G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance.