World Economic Forum selects 4 Indian cities to pioneer roadmap for smart cities

The four Indian cities- Indore, Faridabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, figured among the 36 cities all over the world that have agreed to pioneer a roadmap for safely adopting new technology as part of the G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance.

According to the statement released by World Economic Forum (WEF) on November 17, 2020, COVID-19 has been accelerating the adoption of new technology by the cities as the governments struggle for managing the growing pandemic with limited resources.

The pioneer cities launched their activities on November 17 at a global event broadcast by the Smart City Expo World Congress which is the world’s premier smart cities event.

What will happen under the new global policy roadmap?

The World Economic Forum has selected 36 cities out of 22 countries and six continents for pioneering a new global policy roadmap for the smart cities that are developed by the G20 Global smart Cities Alliance.

The 36 pioneer cities that have been recruited will be collaborating with the global experts for enhancing their city policies in areas ranging from cybersecurity and privacy protection to better services for the differently-abled people as well as better broadband coverage.

Other cities selected by WEF:

Apart from selecting Faridabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Indore, WEF has also selected:

• London

• Toronto

• Moscow

• Dubai

• Brasilia

• Melbourne

While participating at the event, Telangana Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and Information Technology, Electronics and Communication, KT Rama Rao, stated that the state government is keen on collaborating with the G20 cities in the formulation of the policy frameworks for improving the quality of life of our citizens by using emerging technologies.